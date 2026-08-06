George Pickens Seen Practicing on Thursday
George Pickens was seen practicing at training camp on Thursday and made a nice catch in close coverage down the sideline, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Although the Cowboys didn't really make much of an attempt to sign Pickens to a long-term extension this offseason, he showed up to training camp and has been on the field after signing his one-year, $23.7 million franchise tag for the 2026 campaign. The 25-year-old former second-rounder by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 from the University of Georgia hit a new level in his first year in Dallas in the Cowboys' pass-happy offense, even while sharing targets with CeeDee Lamb. Pickens led the Cowboys with 93 receptions on 137 targets for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in a career year to become a Pro Bowler for the first time in his fourth NFL season. He and Lamb will continue to torment defenses in 2026, with Pickens coming at a high price in fantasy drafts as a surefire WR1 after his breakout 2025 campaign.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota