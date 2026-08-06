Nico Collins Is Still Worth a WR1 Price
Nico Collins has more help around him now. He is still the receiver this passing game runs through. Collins caught 71 of 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season, giving him three straight 1,000-yard campaigns. Jayden Higgins is pushing for more after a 41-catch, 525-yard rookie year, and Tank Dell took part in padded practice this week for the first time since his major knee injury. That makes Houston deeper. It does not erase what Collins has already done with C.J. Stroud. He set a career high in targets last season and averaged 15.7 yards per catch. The bigger concern is whether he can stay on the field. Collins has never played more than 15 games, missed one regular-season contest after a concussion last year, then suffered another head injury in the playoffs and sat out the Divisional Round. RotoBaller ranks him WR9 in PPR. The price is not cheap, but it is supported by three years of WR1 production. Higgins and Dell may take some work, but Collins remains the clear first option and should be drafted as a low-end WR1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller