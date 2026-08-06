Denzel Boston Eager to Attack Press Coverage
Denzel Boston is eager to see press coverage as he prepares for his rookie season. "When I see press coverage, I think of it as it's a time for me to eat because you're singled up," Boston told BrownsNation.com, adding that go routes and fades are his favorite routes. The confidence fits a 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver Cleveland selected 39th overall after he caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at Washington last season. Boston scored 14 of his 20 college touchdowns in the red zone, showing the size and ball skills that could earn him early work near the goal line. Jerry Jeudy and first-round rookie KC Concepcion will command targets, and Boston still has to prove he can consistently separate from NFL corners. His performance against press coverage during the preseason should tell us more about how quickly he can carve out an outside role and become relevant in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: BrownsNation
Source: BrownsNation