Tre Tucker a Priority Waiver Add as the Raiders Top Wide Receiver
Sep 21, 2026, 1:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset victory over the Chargers, and he appears to have separated himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Through two weeks, Tucker has been targeted 11 times, joining running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer as the only Raiders players to see double-digit opportunities in the passing game. Starting tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was spotted at practice last week and is nearing a return after undergoing a meniscus trim days before the start of the season. While the All-Pro should immediately slot in as the team's top target-earner as soon as he's active, Tucker will continue to provide big-play upside. His 20.9 yards per reception ranks third among all players with at least 10 targets, and he is a receiver who needs to be rostered after his Week 2 WR5 finish.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
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Devaughn Vele a Priority Waiver Add After Another Encouraging Outing
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 1:25 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele was targeted six more times in Sunday's win over the Ravens, collecting five receptions for 64 yards. With one Week 2 game still to be played, Vele sits as the fantasy WR18 on the season, and as long as rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remains sidelined, the third-year veteran can be trusted to provide a usable floor. In Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, quarterback Tyler Shough has attempted the second-most passes through two weeks and leads the league with 662 yards; along with Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, Vele is one of three New Orleans pass-catchers to top 50 receiving yards in both games this season. Vele was considered a priority add last week, so he may not be available in most leagues, but he should be scooped up wherever he remains unrostered.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray a Player to Check for on Waiver Wires
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 1:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) has played only 11 total snaps for his new team after being knocked out of the season opener with a concussion, but with NFL Insider Adam Schefter reporting on Sunday that he is on track for a Week 3 return, the veteran signal caller is worth checking for on waiver wires. With a lack of early-season bye weeks allowing for more roster flexibility, it's unlikely Murray was dropped in many leagues where he was drafted, but with the Vikings facing a Buccaneers team that just surrendered a QB12 finish to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Murray makes for a high-upside start and should be targeted wherever he was allowed to hit waivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar Seen Wearing a Sling
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) was wearing a sling on his left arm after he was injured in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. Head coach Jim Harbaugh did not have any further updates on Kolar's status on Monday. Before getting hurt on Sunday, Kolar caught all three of his targets for 21 yards while playing 40 offensive snaps. Fellow tight end David Njoku also injured his knee in the same contest and was ruled out, leaving Oronde Gadsden as the Chargers' primary pass-catching TE. Gadsden caught both of his targets for just 18 yards, but he also found the end zone for the first time this season. With both Kolar and Njoku banged up heading into Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on the road, Gadsden will be a speculative waiver-wire target for fantasy managers who are already looking for depth at the position. Kolar drew some buzz during training camp this summer, but through two games in 2026, he has taken a back seat to both Gadsden and Njoku.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Ben Johnson Calling Caleb Williams "Week-to-Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:57 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on ESPN1000 that "it sounds like it's gonna be a week-to-week deal" for quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring), according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The Bears determined that Williams avoided a significant injury to his right hamstring, and they are not ruling out a return for the Week 3 contest this coming Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year-old might not be cleared to play that soon, but based on his prognosis, it seems likely that he will avoid going on Injured Reserve, which would have caused him to miss at least four games. The former first overall pick out of USC threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but he had just 138 yards with no TDs and a pick in wet weather conditions in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place at QB in case Williams does not get the green light to play against Philly. If he is out, Tyson Bagent would be forced to make the start for the Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Falcons Not Committing to a QB for Week 3 Yet
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:44 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not have a public update on the quarterback position on Monday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. "I have a decent idea of where we're going, but I haven't spoken to players yet," Stefanski said. The Falcons had planned on using Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) as the starter under center to begin the 2026 campaign until Michael Penix Jr. (knee) had fully recovered from the partially torn ACL that he suffered late last year. Those plans were blown up when Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice just days before the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper Rush has made the first two starts at QB for Atlanta, but he was benched in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday in favor of undrafted rookie Jack Strand after throwing for 86 yards and two interceptions on 17 attempts. He also lost a fumble. Penix practiced in full last week and is on the verge of returning. Our guess is that Stefanski plans to have Penix make his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Brandon Aiyuk Still Not an Option for Banged-Up 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:22 PM ETWhen asked if wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is an option amidst all of the team's injuries at the receiver position, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "No," according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Going into the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers had already lost receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the entire season and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) for around 10 weeks. In Sunday's blowout victory over Miami, veteran Mike Evans left with a hip injury, and Demarcus Robinson suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. Still, Aiyuk, who missed all of last year after having surgery to fix a torn ACL and MCL in his knee, remains on the left-team list and is not an option to play for the organization going forward. The former first-rounder is likely healthy enough to play, but they have moved on from Aiyuk after he failed to attend mandatory rehab sessions and meetings last year. Aiyuk must formally apply for reinstatement with the NFL to force a release from the Niners, which does not appear to be happening anytime soon. Evans is expected to be fine, but with Robinson likely missing around a month, Jacob Cowing, KhaDarel Hodge, and Jordan Watskins will be asked to step up behind Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. moving forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:12 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) has a slight hamstring issue, sources told James Palmer of the NFL Network. There is optimism that Dobbins will be back on the field on Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Dobbins carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars before suffering a minor hamstring injury. With RJ Harvey (hamstring) inactive, it thrust rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman into the lead-back role in Denver. After playing just 6% of the offensive snaps in his NFL debut in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, Coleman played 40% of the snaps on Sunday and tied for the team high with 10 carries for a team-leading 39 rushing yards and the first touchdown of his career. The University of Washington product also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards as a receiver. Even though Dobbins' hamstring injury is not believed to be serious, his lengthy injury history and Harvey's hamstring injury should make Coleman one of the more popular waiver-wire targets going into Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer
Caleb Williams Avoids Major Injury, Could Play in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:10 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) avoided a major injury in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, according to Tom Pelissero. Tests on Monday confirmed there was no major damage, and the Bears are not ruling him out for next Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Williams suffered the injury on a non-contact scramble in the fourth quarter and was unable to finish the game. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards with one interception and added 42 rushing yards before leaving. There is still no firm timetable for his return, but having a chance to play in Week 3 is an encouraging development after how the injury initially looked.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Kaelon Black Keeps a Useful Role Behind Starting RB
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 11:58 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black remains a strong Week 3 waiver target despite a quieter showing against Miami. Black carried seven times for 25 yards after handling 14 carries for 65 yards in the opener, and he played roughly one-third of the offensive snaps Sunday. Christian McCaffrey remains the clear lead back and handled both goal-line touchdowns, so Black's standalone value is still somewhat dependent on game script. Even so, San Francisco has given the rookie 21 carries through two games, which is enough to make his role worth taking seriously. RotoBaller currently recommends adding Black in 10-team leagues and deeper, viewing him as one of fantasy's better handcuffs with some standalone appeal. He does not need to be forced into lineups every week, but the combination of regular rushing work and the upside he would carry if McCaffrey missed time makes Black a worthwhile waiver add rather than a bench-only lottery ticket.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Oronde Gadsden Gains Waiver Appeal After Tight End Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden has become a much more interesting Week 3 waiver option after injuries thinned out the position Sunday. David Njoku was carted off with a knee injury and did not return, while Charlie Kolar later left with a forearm injury and was also unable to come back. Gadsden caught both of his targets for 18 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert. The volume was still modest, so this is not a must-add situation in every league yet. The opportunity could change quickly, though. Gadsden caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie last season, and he could move into a much larger role if Njoku or Kolar misses time. Through two games, he has caught all four of his targets for 50 yards and a score. Gadsden is a strong add in 12-team leagues, with his Week 3 value depending heavily on the injury updates ahead of him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Remains a Strong Long-Term Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 11:35 AM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson remains a strong stash heading into Week 3, even though Kenneth Walker continues to control the backfield. Johnson played only 14 snaps against Indianapolis, but he made good use of them, carrying the ball twice for 15 yards and catching both of his targets for 20 yards. Through two games, the rookie has 10 carries for 39 yards and four catches for 64 yards while playing 36.2% of Kansas City's offensive snaps. That is not enough standalone work to trust in a starting lineup, especially with Walker established as the lead back. Johnson has still done enough to separate himself as the Chiefs' clear No. 2, and his involvement as a receiver gives him more appeal than a traditional handcuff. RotoBaller currently lists him among its secondary running back waiver options. Fantasy managers with room on the bench can view Johnson as a long-term stash with considerable upside if Walker ever misses time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Bigsby Becomes a Top Handcuff After Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 11:24 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby has become one of the more interesting handcuffs on the Week 3 waiver wire. Saquon Barkley left Sunday's win over Tennessee with a stinger and is scheduled for an MRI Monday, leaving his status for next week uncertain. Bigsby took advantage of the added work, carrying 13 times for 33 yards and a three-yard touchdown while catching two passes for five yards. Will Shipley was involved too and actually played more snaps, so Bigsby should not be viewed as a guaranteed three-down replacement if Barkley misses time. Still, Bigsby led Philadelphia in carries and rushing yards after Barkley went down, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the preferred Eagles handcuff. With Barkley able to return briefly in the second half, Bigsby is better viewed as a top stash than a must-add everywhere for now. His value would rise quickly if Monday's MRI reveals an injury that could cost Barkley time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston Looks Like a Must-Add After Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 11:12 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston has moved beyond speculative-stash territory after another productive game. The rookie caught five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 win over Tampa Bay, giving him 154 yards and two scores through his first two NFL games. Boston also led Cleveland in routes, targets and receiving yards in Week 2, which makes the performance more interesting than simply chasing his 55-yard touchdown. He drew only four targets in the opener, so the jump to seven is another encouraging sign. There is still some uncertainty with a rookie playing in an offense that may not support big receiving numbers every week, but Boston has already started both games and his role grew in Week 2. RotoBaller currently lists him as its top wide receiver waiver pickup and calls him a must-add. Fantasy managers in leagues where Boston remains available should treat him as a priority claim rather than a long-term stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Likely Avoided a Serious Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:59 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) missed a portion of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Tennessee Titans. According to Ian Rapoport, the injury is not believed to be serious, but he will still undergo an MRI on Monday as a precaution. Barkley exited during the first half of the victory, and while he did return later on, the team limited his workload. He finished Week 2 with just 20 scrimmage yards on five total touches, ceding work to Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley. So far, it seems like Barkley merely suffered a stinger, which is an uncomfortable but non-serious injury that occurs when a player pinches a nerve. Stingers rarely require players to miss extended time, so if the MRI rules out any structural damage, we'd expect to see Barkley back in his every-down role next week against the Chicago Bears.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Dallas Goedert Set to Undergo MRI on Monday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:40 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Rapoport noted that a player undergoing an MRI on their knee typically indicates that they'll miss time, but managers should stay tuned for further updates on his status. The 31-year-old exited during the first half of Sunday's win over the Titans and did not return, finishing Week 2 with just one catch for four yards. Goedert is a major part of the Eagles' offense, and he represents one of Jalen Hurts' most reliable and physical targets after AJ Brown was traded to New England during the offseason. The tight end had 77 yards and two catches during his last fully healthy game in Week 1, so the Eagles and fantasy managers will hope his absence doesn't last too long. Assuming he does miss time, Johnny Mundt would step up as the team's primary tight end.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Emanuel Wilson a Priority Waiver-Wire Target with Teammate Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:27 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson took on an enormous workload in Week 2, making him a high-priority waiver wire target for Week 3 and beyond. The Seahawks cruised to victory over the Cardinals, prompting them to run the ball 40 times as they looked to drain the clock. Wilson was a big part of that effort, rushing for 92 yards on 21 attempts. It's worth noting that Wilson's role did grow after Jadarian Price (chest) exited in the second half, but he was still well on his way to a substantial workload even before the rookie left the game. Price's status is something to consider when placing a claim for Wilson this week. It's evident the Seahawks want to get Wilson involved no matter what, but he'd likely only get 20+ touches again if Price were to miss a game. The 27-year-old doesn't have much receiving upside, but he's a high-volume running back with decent efficiency numbers and touchdown upside. He should be a priority waiver wire target in Week 3 with the potential to earn a spot in fantasy lineups right away.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Shows Ability to Handle Top Receiving Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs showed that he's capable of stepping in as the No. 1 target on offense in Week 2. Doubs saw an elevated snap and target share with AJ Brown (ankle) on injured reserve. After catching zero of three targets in the season opener, he bounced back on Sunday against the Steelers with four targets, three catches, and 96 yards. He's not exactly an alpha receiver like Brown, but he showed that he can provide some stability in the No. 1 role while Brown works to get healthy. Doubs also flashed big-play upside, as 63 of his yards came on one big play. He should continue to produce as a WR3 in fantasy football during next week's potential shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Managers should strongly consider adding Doubs off waivers if he's still available.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara's Pass-Catching Role Warrants Waiver-Wire Consideration
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:20 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned from injury and immediately became the team's most involved running back in Week 2. He had an ugly showing on the ground with nine carries for 15 rushing yards, but he made up for it by catching five of his six targets (albeit for just seven total receiving yards). The yardage and efficiency numbers were miserable, but Kamara did what he does best: catch a ton of passes. As long as he stays healthy, there's nothing stopping him from fetching five-plus targets every week going forward, especially as the Saints continue to show that they're not willing to give Travis Etienne Jr. a large workload. This Saints offense looks quite impressive, so there should be plenty of volume for Kamara and even some scoring opportunities. He has low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Atop Depth Chart
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:16 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has emerged as the only healthy ball-carrier on offense, making him a priority waiver wire target in most fantasy football leagues. RJ Harvey (hamstring) missed Sunday's game entirely, while JK Dobbins (hamstring) exited early. Both players' statuses are murky for Week 3, leaving Coleman as the only sure thing in this backfield. He took on a substantial workload after Dobbins exited on Sunday, rushing 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 receiving yards. Managers would like to see slightly higher rushing efficiency numbers from the rookie, but he certainly made up for it with the touchdown and his pass-catching work. If Dobbins and Harvey miss Week 3 or are less than 100%, Coleman would step up as a fringe top-24 fantasy running back versus the Los Angeles Rams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. Continues Sluggish Start
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 10:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was once again a non-factor in the offense on Sunday. He finished with three receptions for 40 yards in the season opener, and he registered the same stat line on Sunday. Thomas was targeted eight times in Week 2, which is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to capture the same magic from his 2024 rookie campaign, when he finished with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas is too talented to continue posting these kinds of games, but fantasy managers might want to treat him as a WR3 going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN