Alvin Kamara's Pass-Catching Role Warrants Waiver-Wire Consideration
Sep 21, 2026, 10:20 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned from injury and immediately became the team's most involved running back in Week 2. He had an ugly showing on the ground with nine carries for 15 rushing yards, but he made up for it by catching five of his six targets (albeit for just seven total receiving yards). The yardage and efficiency numbers were miserable, but Kamara did what he does best: catch a ton of passes. As long as he stays healthy, there's nothing stopping him from fetching five-plus targets every week going forward, especially as the Saints continue to show that they're not willing to give Travis Etienne Jr. a large workload. This Saints offense looks quite impressive, so there should be plenty of volume for Kamara and even some scoring opportunities. He has low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Dallas Goedert Set to Undergo MRI on Monday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:40 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Rapoport noted that a player undergoing an MRI on their knee typically indicates that they'll miss time, but managers should stay tuned for further updates on his status. The 31-year-old exited during the first half of Sunday's win over the Titans and did not return, finishing Week 2 with just one catch for four yards. Goedert is a major part of the Eagles' offense, and he represents one of Jalen Hurts' most reliable and physical targets after AJ Brown was traded to New England during the offseason. The tight end had 77 yards and two catches during his last fully healthy game in Week 1, so the Eagles and fantasy managers will hope his absence doesn't last too long. Assuming he does miss time, Johnny Mundt would step up as the team's primary tight end.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Emanuel Wilson a Priority Waiver-Wire Target with Teammate Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:27 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson took on an enormous workload in Week 2, making him a high-priority waiver wire target for Week 3 and beyond. The Seahawks cruised to victory over the Cardinals, prompting them to run the ball 40 times as they looked to drain the clock. Wilson was a big part of that effort, rushing for 92 yards on 21 attempts. It's worth noting that Wilson's role did grow after Jadarian Price (chest) exited in the second half, but he was still well on his way to a substantial workload even before the rookie left the game. Price's status is something to consider when placing a claim for Wilson this week. It's evident the Seahawks want to get Wilson involved no matter what, but he'd likely only get 20+ touches again if Price were to miss a game. The 27-year-old doesn't have much receiving upside, but he's a high-volume running back with decent efficiency numbers and touchdown upside. He should be a priority waiver wire target in Week 3 with the potential to earn a spot in fantasy lineups right away.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Shows Ability to Handle Top Receiving Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs showed that he's capable of stepping in as the No. 1 target on offense in Week 2. Doubs saw an elevated snap and target share with AJ Brown (ankle) on injured reserve. After catching zero of three targets in the season opener, he bounced back on Sunday against the Steelers with four targets, three catches, and 96 yards. He's not exactly an alpha receiver like Brown, but he showed that he can provide some stability in the No. 1 role while Brown works to get healthy. Doubs also flashed big-play upside, as 63 of his yards came on one big play. He should continue to produce as a WR3 in fantasy football during next week's potential shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Managers should strongly consider adding Doubs off waivers if he's still available.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Atop Depth Chart
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 10:16 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has emerged as the only healthy ball-carrier on offense, making him a priority waiver wire target in most fantasy football leagues. RJ Harvey (hamstring) missed Sunday's game entirely, while JK Dobbins (hamstring) exited early. Both players' statuses are murky for Week 3, leaving Coleman as the only sure thing in this backfield. He took on a substantial workload after Dobbins exited on Sunday, rushing 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 receiving yards. Managers would like to see slightly higher rushing efficiency numbers from the rookie, but he certainly made up for it with the touchdown and his pass-catching work. If Dobbins and Harvey miss Week 3 or are less than 100%, Coleman would step up as a fringe top-24 fantasy running back versus the Los Angeles Rams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. Continues Sluggish Start
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 10:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was once again a non-factor in the offense on Sunday. He finished with three receptions for 40 yards in the season opener, and he registered the same stat line on Sunday. Thomas was targeted eight times in Week 2, which is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to capture the same magic from his 2024 rookie campaign, when he finished with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas is too talented to continue posting these kinds of games, but fantasy managers might want to treat him as a WR3 going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Stefon Diggs Snags Two Touchdowns in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 9:54 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs was solid in the season opener, but he managed to top that on Sunday. Diggs hauled in four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown during his team debut. In Week 2, Diggs topped that with five receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Diggs hauled in his first score from Jayden Daniels (elbow) in the second quarter and found the end zone again in the fourth quarter with Marcus Mariota under center. Diggs has been impressive with nine receptions for 102 yards and three touchdowns this season. His fantasy value could take a hit if Daniels is forced to miss time due to injury.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bhayshul Tuten Gets into the End Zone
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 9:35 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten continued to find success on the ground this weekend. Tuten rushed for 66 yards in the season opener and did more of the same on Sunday. The 23-year-old rushed 13 times for 65 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Coming out of training camp, the expectation was that Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. would split up the lead back job in the backfield. That's not the case after two games; Rodriguez has only registered 36 yards on 12 carries. Tuten has piled up 131 yards and should continue to pull away with the lead back job in Jacksonville. Fantasy managers should be able to plug him in as a solid RB2 for the Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle Bounces Back with Breakout Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 9:24 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle gave fantasy managers a dud during the season opener, but he bounced back in a big way on Sunday. Waddle hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 138 yards during the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets during Sunday's victory. These are the kind of performances fantasy managers expected to see from Waddle with his new team. He appears to be building strong chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect huge games like this every week, but Waddle should be a trustworthy WR2 for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Puts on a Show in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 9:20 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked fantastic during the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He seemingly had no issues as he completed 20-of-22 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Purdy also rushed the ball three times for 30 yards and another score on the ground. Purdy has been incredible through his first two games, with five passing touchdowns and nearly 500 passing yards. The 49ers have been dealing with injuries, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the best offenses early in the season. He'll continue to be a strong QB1 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell Goes For 61 Yards In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 4:14 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell caught all three of his targets for 61 yards in his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The second week of NFL action saw Colts WR Alec Pierce (heel) be pulled from the game with a heel injury, which led to more playing time for Treadwell. The former Minnesota Viking caught a clutch pass late in the game to keep the Colts hopes alive -- he was ruled down by contact after a play in which the ball was punched out of his hands and put on the ground. It's not immediately apparent how much playing time Treadwell will get in Pierce's absence. But he at least appears to be the team's WR3, behind Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, while Pierce is on the sidelines. That could lead to enough usage for him to be startable in deep dynasty leagues. For now, though, the Houston Texans will head to Indianapolis to take on Treadwell's team, meaning a tough challenge against some of the best defensive backs in the NFL awaits.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen Targeted Five Times, Held To One Catch In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 4:07 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen caught just one of his five targets for five yards in a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen has now seen 11 targets across two games, so it's not like he isn't being involved in the game plan. He just has struggled to turn those looks into good production. That comes with the territory of being 34 years old and still playing in the NFL. Allen could have a bigger role in the coming weeks, though, with WR Alec Pierce (heel) struggling with a re-aggravation of the heel injury that bothered him in the offseason. Allen is now a top-2 WR, depth chart-wise at least, in an offense that's depleted of pass-catching weapons. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown an average of just 188 yards per game over the first two contests, meaning there hasn't been much to go around for the team's pass-catchers. Allen moves into borderline WR4 territory for Week 3 against the tough Houston Texans defense. He's likely in his last year in the NFL, and is a shadow of his former self. He could still get enough targets and receptions to be startable in PPR leagues, though.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tyler Warren Catches Touchdown, But Low-Yardage Woes Continue
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:48 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren turned seven targets into six catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Warren has now gained just 34 yards in two games, though receiving touchdowns have saved his fantasy output in both. The Colts passing offense as a whole isn't gaining a ton of yardage, so it's not all Warren's fault he isn't gaining much ground with the ball in his hands. Still, there's concern for fantasy football, where he'd not be a difference-maker were it not for his scoring snags. He at least is on the field plenty for his team in his second year in the NFL. With 12 targets across two games, fantasy managers are hoping for a bit more involvement. That could come with the injury to WR Alec Pierce (heel), who should miss time with a re-aggravation of the heel injury he battled in the offseason. Warren is set to remain a key component of a passing game that isn't very productive, making him a risky start in fantasy football leagues. The tight end position seriously lacks good fantasy scorers, though, so Warren should remain in starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 against the Houston Texans.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Josh Downs Busy and Productive In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:38 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was targeted nine times in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He converted those looks into seven catches for 72 yards. It was a refreshing game for him after he only saw four passes go his way in Week 1. He's the primary slot receiver for this team, but doesn't see the field much on 2WR sets, meaning his upside is heavily capped. However, he's likely set to have a bigger role in the near future, as Colts starting WR Alec Pierce (heel) re-injured the heel he struggled with in the offseason. Pierce was likely rushed back into action too soon, meaning Indianapolis could choose to be more cautious with him moving forward. A big role in 2WR sets isn't likely for Downs, though, because he's a diminutive receiver that struggles to block much bigger players on run plays. His ceiling case is more likely as long as Pierce is out, and he could see a high target rate. Downs moves into WR3/flex territory as long as Pierce remains unable to play, and should be rostered in all fantasy leagues. A Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans might seem tough on paper, but they've struggled the past two weeks. Downs is in good shape to have another nice game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:30 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reminded the world why he's one of the best backs in the NFL with another two-touchdown performance. He rushed 24 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards. That amounted to 29.2 PPR fantasy points. Taylor was the lone bright spot on an offense that struggled, and is a big reason why the Colts made it a competitive game. The Chiefs were regularly in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage to meet him -- Taylor averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the night, but it wasn't his fault. The receiving usage he's had is quite encouraging as well. He was targeted just over 3.2 times per game in 2025, but has eight targets through two games for an average of four. Indy would benefit greatly from getting him the ball a few more times, and he's earned more receiving work. The Houston Texans defense is up next, but Taylor should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 anyway. He can put up big numbers in any week against any defense while healthy.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones Unproductive In Sunday Night Loss To Chiefs
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:21 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts lost a thriller of a game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for a paltry 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also gained 10 yards on three rushes on the ground. His production is significantly down from his averages last season. Perhaps the loss of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has something to do with that. The Colts signed veteran WR Keenan Allen in the offseason, but gave significant snaps to WR Laquon Treadwell as well. Indy is running thin at WR due to Alec Pierce (heel) coming up with another heel injury. And Jones is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon last season, though he's been practicing in full. Jones may not be a great fantasy starter moving forward this season -- while he should have improved health, the pass-catcher room has declined in quality from last season. Treat Jones as a QB3 moving forward. He should be benched outside of deep dynasty superflex leagues. A tough matchup against the Houston Texans is coming in Week 3, and he's not in the starting conversation for fantasy football for that game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Sees Solid Workload, Yet Is Inefficient In Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:12 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams took 12 carries for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 20 receiving yards in the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and failed to score, leaving him with just 8.0 PPR fantasy points. Williams now averages under three yards per carry on the season, and his fantasy value has been purely propped up by volume. That should continue to be the case, but his upside may not be what it was last season. The Cowboys crushed the Commanders 37-20, but Williams couldn't find much room to run on the ground. Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith (thumb) being on injured reserve is probably a big reason for this, as he's a fantastic run-blocker with three Pro Bowl selections and one Second-Team All Pro honor under his belt. Expect Williams to be similarly inefficient until Smith returns -- and that makes the former Broncos RB a mid-range, touchdown-dependent RB2 in fantasy leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy Hauls In Five Passes in Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:20 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was targeted six times in his team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He caught five of those passes for 23 yards, totaling 7.3 PPR fantasy points. It's becoming increasingly apparent that he's not set to have much of a role in this offense this season -- while he could have a game here and there with a few big catches or a touchdown, he's at best the third option in this passing offense. He out-targeted tight end Jake Ferguson, but the latter scored two touchdowns in the match. Flournoy would be set to step into a much bigger role if either of Dallas' top-2 wideouts, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, were to get injured. As long as those two are healthy, Flournoy's ceiling is heavily capped. He's a dynasty stash and potential waiver wire target depending on the health of Pickens and Lamb, but for now, belongs on benches or on waivers for Week 3, when Dallas faces the Baltimore Ravens.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson Scores Twice In Big Win Over Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:16 AM ETReports of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fall-off were greatly exaggerated, at least in terms of his potential as a red zone weapon. Ferguson caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and two scores, totaling 20.3 PPR fantasy points in his team's blowout win over the Washington Commanders. Week 2 was a nice homecoming for the Cowboys, and Ferguson capitalized by finishing as one of the best fantasy football tight ends of the week. He reached the end zone eight times last season, and though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed time last year, he was healthy and active for this game. It may be hard to predict when Ferguson will go off without examining closely the defenses he goes against moving forward -- Washington's linebacker corps struggles massively against tight ends, though, so it should have been a good indicator a big game would happen. In Week 3, a much stiffer linebacker group in the Baltimore Ravens should do a better job containing the fifth-year TE. He checks in as a low-end TE1 with upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Snags Six Passes In Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:10 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens played less of an ancillary role in his team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He caught six of his eight targets for 40 receiving yards, finishing with 10.0 PPR fantasy points. The Pickens WR1 rumors have been effectively stamped into the ground and buried under 10 tons of soil, as his teammate, wideout CeeDee Lamb, racked up 153 receiving yards and two scores. It's been a sluggish start to the season for Pickens, who looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL for stretches of 2025. Lamb's continuing recovery from a high-ankle sprain contributed to that, though. Pickens' play has been pretty uncharacteristic of the player we've come to know. A Week 3 home showdown with the Baltimore Ravens could help him get back on track. They have a much better pass defense than the Commanders do, but Pickens has put up highlight catches against strong opponents in the past. He's falling quickly into WR3 territory, but should continue to be started in fantasy leagues. A player of his caliber, when healthy, is capable of putting up respectable numbers, and he should start getting touchdowns.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Royals Scores In Week 2 Victory
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 2:07 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals caught two passes for six yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Royals caught his first two passes of the season in this contest with his touchdown coming on a one-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, but has had a hard time standing out in a lackluster Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals will attempt to step up again next week against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense is far from a tough matchup, so there may be a ton of points to go around for the Kansas City skill players. Royals is too uninvolved in the offense to be considered a viable fantasy option. Fantasy managers could look at Royals as a bench stash ahead of Week 3 on the off chance that his role in the offense increases.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com