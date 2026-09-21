Bhayshul Tuten Gets into the End Zone
Sep 21, 2026, 9:35 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten continued to find success on the ground this weekend. Tuten rushed for 66 yards in the season opener and did more of the same on Sunday. The 23-year-old rushed 13 times for 65 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Coming out of training camp, the expectation was that Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. would split up the lead back job in the backfield. That's not the case after two games; Rodriguez has only registered 36 yards on 12 carries. Tuten has piled up 131 yards and should continue to pull away with the lead back job in Jacksonville. Fantasy managers should be able to plug him in as a solid RB2 for the Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Jaylen Waddle Bounces Back with Breakout Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 9:24 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle gave fantasy managers a dud during the season opener, but he bounced back in a big way on Sunday. Waddle hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 138 yards during the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets during Sunday's victory. These are the kind of performances fantasy managers expected to see from Waddle with his new team. He appears to be building strong chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect huge games like this every week, but Waddle should be a trustworthy WR2 for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Puts on a Show in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 9:20 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked fantastic during the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He seemingly had no issues as he completed 20-of-22 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Purdy also rushed the ball three times for 30 yards and another score on the ground. Purdy has been incredible through his first two games, with five passing touchdowns and nearly 500 passing yards. The 49ers have been dealing with injuries, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the best offenses early in the season. He'll continue to be a strong QB1 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell Goes For 61 Yards In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 4:14 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell caught all three of his targets for 61 yards in his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The second week of NFL action saw Colts WR Alec Pierce (heel) be pulled from the game with a heel injury, which led to more playing time for Treadwell. The former Minnesota Viking caught a clutch pass late in the game to keep the Colts hopes alive -- he was ruled down by contact after a play in which the ball was punched out of his hands and put on the ground. It's not immediately apparent how much playing time Treadwell will get in Pierce's absence. But he at least appears to be the team's WR3, behind Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, while Pierce is on the sidelines. That could lead to enough usage for him to be startable in deep dynasty leagues. For now, though, the Houston Texans will head to Indianapolis to take on Treadwell's team, meaning a tough challenge against some of the best defensive backs in the NFL awaits.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen Targeted Five Times, Held To One Catch In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 4:07 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen caught just one of his five targets for five yards in a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen has now seen 11 targets across two games, so it's not like he isn't being involved in the game plan. He just has struggled to turn those looks into good production. That comes with the territory of being 34 years old and still playing in the NFL. Allen could have a bigger role in the coming weeks, though, with WR Alec Pierce (heel) struggling with a re-aggravation of the heel injury that bothered him in the offseason. Allen is now a top-2 WR, depth chart-wise at least, in an offense that's depleted of pass-catching weapons. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown an average of just 188 yards per game over the first two contests, meaning there hasn't been much to go around for the team's pass-catchers. Allen moves into borderline WR4 territory for Week 3 against the tough Houston Texans defense. He's likely in his last year in the NFL, and is a shadow of his former self. He could still get enough targets and receptions to be startable in PPR leagues, though.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tyler Warren Catches Touchdown, But Low-Yardage Woes Continue
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:48 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren turned seven targets into six catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Warren has now gained just 34 yards in two games, though receiving touchdowns have saved his fantasy output in both. The Colts passing offense as a whole isn't gaining a ton of yardage, so it's not all Warren's fault he isn't gaining much ground with the ball in his hands. Still, there's concern for fantasy football, where he'd not be a difference-maker were it not for his scoring snags. He at least is on the field plenty for his team in his second year in the NFL. With 12 targets across two games, fantasy managers are hoping for a bit more involvement. That could come with the injury to WR Alec Pierce (heel), who should miss time with a re-aggravation of the heel injury he battled in the offseason. Warren is set to remain a key component of a passing game that isn't very productive, making him a risky start in fantasy football leagues. The tight end position seriously lacks good fantasy scorers, though, so Warren should remain in starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 against the Houston Texans.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Josh Downs Busy and Productive In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:38 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was targeted nine times in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He converted those looks into seven catches for 72 yards. It was a refreshing game for him after he only saw four passes go his way in Week 1. He's the primary slot receiver for this team, but doesn't see the field much on 2WR sets, meaning his upside is heavily capped. However, he's likely set to have a bigger role in the near future, as Colts starting WR Alec Pierce (heel) re-injured the heel he struggled with in the offseason. Pierce was likely rushed back into action too soon, meaning Indianapolis could choose to be more cautious with him moving forward. A big role in 2WR sets isn't likely for Downs, though, because he's a diminutive receiver that struggles to block much bigger players on run plays. His ceiling case is more likely as long as Pierce is out, and he could see a high target rate. Downs moves into WR3/flex territory as long as Pierce remains unable to play, and should be rostered in all fantasy leagues. A Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans might seem tough on paper, but they've struggled the past two weeks. Downs is in good shape to have another nice game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:30 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reminded the world why he's one of the best backs in the NFL with another two-touchdown performance. He rushed 24 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards. That amounted to 29.2 PPR fantasy points. Taylor was the lone bright spot on an offense that struggled, and is a big reason why the Colts made it a competitive game. The Chiefs were regularly in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage to meet him -- Taylor averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the night, but it wasn't his fault. The receiving usage he's had is quite encouraging as well. He was targeted just over 3.2 times per game in 2025, but has eight targets through two games for an average of four. Indy would benefit greatly from getting him the ball a few more times, and he's earned more receiving work. The Houston Texans defense is up next, but Taylor should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 anyway. He can put up big numbers in any week against any defense while healthy.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones Unproductive In Sunday Night Loss To Chiefs
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:21 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts lost a thriller of a game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for a paltry 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also gained 10 yards on three rushes on the ground. His production is significantly down from his averages last season. Perhaps the loss of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has something to do with that. The Colts signed veteran WR Keenan Allen in the offseason, but gave significant snaps to WR Laquon Treadwell as well. Indy is running thin at WR due to Alec Pierce (heel) coming up with another heel injury. And Jones is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon last season, though he's been practicing in full. Jones may not be a great fantasy starter moving forward this season -- while he should have improved health, the pass-catcher room has declined in quality from last season. Treat Jones as a QB3 moving forward. He should be benched outside of deep dynasty superflex leagues. A tough matchup against the Houston Texans is coming in Week 3, and he's not in the starting conversation for fantasy football for that game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Sees Solid Workload, Yet Is Inefficient In Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:12 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams took 12 carries for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 20 receiving yards in the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and failed to score, leaving him with just 8.0 PPR fantasy points. Williams now averages under three yards per carry on the season, and his fantasy value has been purely propped up by volume. That should continue to be the case, but his upside may not be what it was last season. The Cowboys crushed the Commanders 37-20, but Williams couldn't find much room to run on the ground. Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith (thumb) being on injured reserve is probably a big reason for this, as he's a fantastic run-blocker with three Pro Bowl selections and one Second-Team All Pro honor under his belt. Expect Williams to be similarly inefficient until Smith returns -- and that makes the former Broncos RB a mid-range, touchdown-dependent RB2 in fantasy leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy Hauls In Five Passes in Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:20 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was targeted six times in his team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He caught five of those passes for 23 yards, totaling 7.3 PPR fantasy points. It's becoming increasingly apparent that he's not set to have much of a role in this offense this season -- while he could have a game here and there with a few big catches or a touchdown, he's at best the third option in this passing offense. He out-targeted tight end Jake Ferguson, but the latter scored two touchdowns in the match. Flournoy would be set to step into a much bigger role if either of Dallas' top-2 wideouts, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, were to get injured. As long as those two are healthy, Flournoy's ceiling is heavily capped. He's a dynasty stash and potential waiver wire target depending on the health of Pickens and Lamb, but for now, belongs on benches or on waivers for Week 3, when Dallas faces the Baltimore Ravens.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson Scores Twice In Big Win Over Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:16 AM ETReports of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fall-off were greatly exaggerated, at least in terms of his potential as a red zone weapon. Ferguson caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and two scores, totaling 20.3 PPR fantasy points in his team's blowout win over the Washington Commanders. Week 2 was a nice homecoming for the Cowboys, and Ferguson capitalized by finishing as one of the best fantasy football tight ends of the week. He reached the end zone eight times last season, and though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed time last year, he was healthy and active for this game. It may be hard to predict when Ferguson will go off without examining closely the defenses he goes against moving forward -- Washington's linebacker corps struggles massively against tight ends, though, so it should have been a good indicator a big game would happen. In Week 3, a much stiffer linebacker group in the Baltimore Ravens should do a better job containing the fifth-year TE. He checks in as a low-end TE1 with upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Snags Six Passes In Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:10 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens played less of an ancillary role in his team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He caught six of his eight targets for 40 receiving yards, finishing with 10.0 PPR fantasy points. The Pickens WR1 rumors have been effectively stamped into the ground and buried under 10 tons of soil, as his teammate, wideout CeeDee Lamb, racked up 153 receiving yards and two scores. It's been a sluggish start to the season for Pickens, who looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL for stretches of 2025. Lamb's continuing recovery from a high-ankle sprain contributed to that, though. Pickens' play has been pretty uncharacteristic of the player we've come to know. A Week 3 home showdown with the Baltimore Ravens could help him get back on track. They have a much better pass defense than the Commanders do, but Pickens has put up highlight catches against strong opponents in the past. He's falling quickly into WR3 territory, but should continue to be started in fantasy leagues. A player of his caliber, when healthy, is capable of putting up respectable numbers, and he should start getting touchdowns.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Royals Scores In Week 2 Victory
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 2:07 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals caught two passes for six yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Royals caught his first two passes of the season in this contest with his touchdown coming on a one-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, but has had a hard time standing out in a lackluster Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals will attempt to step up again next week against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense is far from a tough matchup, so there may be a ton of points to go around for the Kansas City skill players. Royals is too uninvolved in the offense to be considered a viable fantasy option. Fantasy managers could look at Royals as a bench stash ahead of Week 3 on the off chance that his role in the offense increases.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice With Four Catches In Week 2 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:52 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Rice ended up with the third-most receiving yards on the team, but much of his production came on a meaningless 31-yard reception at the end of regulation. With the Chiefs at their own 46-yard line and only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes dumped off a short pass to Rice, who ran for 31 yards as the clock expired. Rice was able to pick up those extra yards because the Colts' defense was sitting back playing prevent defense. If you remove that catch, Rice's stat line is three catches for 52 yards, which is serviceable but not what you'd expect from a player perceived as a WR1 for fantasy. Rice will aim to boost his production next week against a beatable Miami Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have leaked points to opposing offenses early in the season, and Rice will look to capitalize on that opportunity. He should be viewed as a WR2/3 until his productivity increases.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Finds The End Zone In Overtime Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:41 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. Worthy finished with the third-most catches and targets for the Chiefs and was one of three pass-catchers to find pay dirt. The second-year wideout has now seen at least six targets in each game this season, but has only translated that usage into 43 yards across two contests. The speedy wideout has been catching passes closer to the line of scrimmage, with his yards-per-reception average sitting at 5.4 on the season. The 23-year-old has been involved in the offense, but it has not translated to much fantasy production so far. Worthy will look to get more yardage against a weak Miami Dolphins defense next week. Worthy should be viewed as a WR3/Flex option heading into Week 3.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:31 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked like the Kelce of old in this contest, putting up a massive stat line in the 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Kelce hauled in nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the contest. The veteran tight end led the team in catches, receiving yards, and targets while operating as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon in the passing attack. The 36-year-old will look to repeat this performance in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has struggled to begin the season, allowing an average of 31 points to opposing teams including 35 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Kelce should remain a top target in the Kansas City offense given his productivity and rapport with Mahomes. The superstar tight end should continue to be viewed as a TE1, especially in a revamped Chiefs offense.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Romeo Doubs Salvages Fantasy Performance with a Big Play
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:24 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught three of his four targets for 96 yards during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The bulk of his yardage came on one big play, as Doubs hauled in a 63-yard pass from Drake Maye late in the third quarter. Doubs took on a bigger role in Week 2 after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. The 26-year-old didn't have the volume share of a typical alpha receiver, but he certainly improved upon an ugly season opener in which he caught zero passes on three targets. Doubs' position atop the depth chart and his big-play upside should keep him in the high-end WR3 tier for next week's battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:20 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker exploded for more than 175 total yards of offense for the second week in a row in the 33-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Walker handled 24 carries for 117 yards and caught six passes for 61 yards in the overtime win on Sunday night. Surpassing 100 yards on the ground was encouraging to see, but the real story of the game was Walker's passing game usage. The 25-year-old finished the game with six catches on 10 targets, trailing only Travis Kelce for the most targets on the team. Despite not finding the end zone in this game, Walker was still able to put forth a monster fantasy performance. Fantasy managers should be excited heading into next week's matchup on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been pitiful to start the year, allowing at least 27 points in each game and not earning a single sack. Walker should be in line for another massive game against an even easier matchup in Week 3. The Chiefs running back should be viewed as a high-end RB1 moving forward.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Drake Maye Picked Off in Another Shaky Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:19 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed for 17 yards and took three sacks. The Patriots pulled off the victory on Sunday, but that doesn't erase the fact that it has been an ugly two weeks for Maye so far this season. He has gone from being the MVP runner-up and AFC champion last year to a highly underperforming quarterback through two games in 2026. Thus far, he has just 386 passing yards, one passing touchdown, four interceptions, and six sacks. If there's any sort of defense for Maye, it's that he has played against two very talented defenses in the Seahawks and Steelers. He'll get a slightly softer matchup with shootout potential next week against the Jaguars, but his track record so far this year has dropped him to the low-end QB1 or high-end QB2 range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:12 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned back the clock and pulled out a vintage performance in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 32 of his 47 pass attempts (68%) for 382 yards and three touchdowns while adding 17 yards on two rushes. The 30-year-old made it abundantly clear that his injury concerns are behind him as he matched the scoring output of a strong Colts offense. Mahomes will look to build on this success next week on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points in each game to start the season, so Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City offense should have no trouble enforcing their will. The superstar quarterback looks to be at the helm of the best Chiefs offense in years, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. Mahomes should be firmly in the QB1 conversation moving forward following this performance.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com