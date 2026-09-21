Daniel Jones Unproductive In Sunday Night Loss To Chiefs
Sep 21, 2026, 3:21 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts lost a thriller of a game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed just 19 of his 31 pass attempts for a paltry 166 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His production is significantly down from his averages last season. Perhaps the loss of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has something to do with that. The Colts signed veteran WR Keenan Allen in the offseason, but gave significant snaps to WR Laquon Treadwell as well. Indy is running thin at WR due to Alec Pierce (heel) coming up with another heel injury. And Jones is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon last season, though he's been practicing in full. Jones may not be a great fantasy starter moving forward this season -- while he should have improved health, the pass-catcher room has declined in quality from last season. Treat Jones as a QB3 moving forward. He should be benched outside of deep dynasty superflex leagues. A tough matchup against the Houston Texans is coming in Week 3, and he's not in the starting conversation for fantasy football for that game.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
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Jonathan Taylor Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:30 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reminded the world why he's one of the best backs in the NFL with another two-touchdown performance. He rushed 24 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards. That amounted to 29.2 PPR fantasy points. Taylor was the lone bright spot on an offense that struggled, and is a big reason why the Colts made it a competitive game. The Chiefs were regularly in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage to meet him -- Taylor averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on the night, but it wasn't his fault. The receiving usage he's had is quite encouraging as well. He was targeted just over 3.2 times per game in 2025, but has eight targets through two games for an average of four. Indy would benefit greatly from getting him the ball a few more times, and he's earned more receiving work. The Houston Texans defense is up next, but Taylor should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues for Week 3 anyway. He can put up big numbers in any week against any defense while healthy.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Sees Solid Workload, Yet Is Inefficient In Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 3:12 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams took 12 carries for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 20 receiving yards in the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and failed to score, leaving him with just 8.0 PPR fantasy points. Williams now averages under three yards per carry on the season, and his fantasy value has been purely propped up by volume. That should continue to be the case, but his upside may not be what it was last season. The Cowboys crushed the Commanders 37-20, but Williams couldn't find much room to run on the ground. Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith (thumb) being on injured reserve is probably a big reason for this, as he's a fantastic run-blocker with three Pro Bowl selections and one Second-Team All Pro honor under his belt. Expect Williams to be similarly inefficient until Smith returns -- and that makes the former Broncos RB a mid-range, touchdown-dependent RB2 in fantasy leagues.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy Hauls In Five Passes in Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:20 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was targeted six times in his team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He caught five of those passes for 23 yards, totaling 7.3 PPR fantasy points. It's becoming increasingly apparent that he's not set to have much of a role in this offense this season -- while he could have a game here and there with a few big catches or a touchdown, he's at best the third option in this passing offense. He out-targeted tight end Jake Ferguson, but the latter scored two touchdowns in the match. Flournoy would be set to step into a much bigger role if either of Dallas' top-2 wideouts, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, were to get injured. As long as those two are healthy, Flournoy's ceiling is heavily capped. He's a dynasty stash and potential waiver wire target depending on the health of Pickens and Lamb, but for now, belongs on benches or on waivers for Week 3, when Dallas faces the Baltimore Ravens.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson Scores Twice In Big Win Over Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:16 AM ETReports of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fall-off were greatly exaggerated, at least in terms of his potential as a red zone weapon. Ferguson caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and two scores, totaling 20.3 PPR fantasy points in his team's blowout win over the Washington Commanders. Week 2 was a nice homecoming for the Cowboys, and Ferguson capitalized by finishing as one of the best fantasy football tight ends of the week. He reached the end zone eight times last season, and though wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed time last year, he was healthy and active for this game. It may be hard to predict when Ferguson will go off without examining closely the defenses he goes against moving forward -- Washington's linebacker corps struggles massively against tight ends, though, so it should have been a good indicator a big game would happen. In Week 3, a much stiffer linebacker group in the Baltimore Ravens should do a better job containing the fifth-year TE. He checks in as a low-end TE1 with upside.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Snags Six Passes In Week 2 Win
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 21, 2026, 2:10 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens played less of an ancillary role in his team's Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. He caught six of his eight targets for 40 receiving yards, finishing with 10.0 PPR fantasy points. The Pickens WR1 rumors have been effectively stamped into the ground and buried under 10 tons of soil, as his teammate, wideout CeeDee Lamb, racked up 153 receiving yards and two scores. It's been a sluggish start to the season for Pickens, who looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL for stretches of 2025. Lamb's continuing recovery from a high-ankle sprain contributed to that, though. Pickens' play has been pretty uncharacteristic of the player we've come to know. A Week 3 home showdown with the Baltimore Ravens could help him get back on track. They have a much better pass defense than the Commanders do, but Pickens has put up highlight catches against strong opponents in the past. He's falling quickly into WR3 territory, but should continue to be started in fantasy leagues. A player of his caliber, when healthy, is capable of putting up respectable numbers, and he should start getting touchdowns.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Royals Scores In Week 2 Victory
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 2:07 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals caught two passes for six yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Royals caught his first two passes of the season in this contest with his touchdown coming on a one-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, but has had a hard time standing out in a lackluster Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals will attempt to step up again next week against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense is far from a tough matchup, so there may be a ton of points to go around for the Kansas City skill players. Royals is too uninvolved in the offense to be considered a viable fantasy option. Fantasy managers could look at Royals as a bench stash ahead of Week 3 on the off chance that his role in the offense increases.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice With Four Catches In Week 2 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:52 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Rice ended up with the third-most receiving yards on the team, but much of his production came on a meaningless 31-yard reception at the end of regulation. With the Chiefs at their own 46-yard line and only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes dumped off a short pass to Rice, who ran for 31 yards as the clock expired. Rice was able to pick up those extra yards because the Colts' defense was sitting back playing prevent defense. If you remove that catch, Rice's stat line is three catches for 52 yards, which is serviceable but not what you'd expect from a player perceived as a WR1 for fantasy. Rice will aim to boost his production next week against a beatable Miami Dolphins defense. The Dolphins have leaked points to opposing offenses early in the season, and Rice will look to capitalize on that opportunity. He should be viewed as a WR2/3 until his productivity increases.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Finds The End Zone In Overtime Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:41 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. Worthy finished with the third-most catches and targets for the Chiefs and was one of three pass-catchers to find pay dirt. The second-year wideout has now seen at least six targets in each game this season, but has only translated that usage into 43 yards across two contests. The speedy wideout has been catching passes closer to the line of scrimmage, with his yards-per-reception average sitting at 5.4 on the season. The 23-year-old has been involved in the offense, but it has not translated to much fantasy production so far. Worthy will look to get more yardage against a weak Miami Dolphins defense next week. Worthy should be viewed as a WR3/Flex option heading into Week 3.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:31 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked like the Kelce of old in this contest, putting up a massive stat line in the 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Kelce hauled in nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the contest. The veteran tight end led the team in catches, receiving yards, and targets while operating as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon in the passing attack. The 36-year-old will look to repeat this performance in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has struggled to begin the season, allowing an average of 31 points to opposing teams including 35 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Kelce should remain a top target in the Kansas City offense given his productivity and rapport with Mahomes. The superstar tight end should continue to be viewed as a TE1, especially in a revamped Chiefs offense.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Romeo Doubs Salvages Fantasy Performance with a Big Play
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:24 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught three of his four targets for 96 yards during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The bulk of his yardage came on one big play, as Doubs hauled in a 63-yard pass from Drake Maye late in the third quarter. Doubs took on a bigger role in Week 2 after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. The 26-year-old didn't have the volume share of a typical alpha receiver, but he certainly improved upon an ugly season opener in which he caught zero passes on three targets. Doubs' position atop the depth chart and his big-play upside should keep him in the high-end WR3 tier for next week's battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:20 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker exploded for more than 175 total yards of offense for the second week in a row in the 33-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Walker handled 24 carries for 117 yards an caught six passes for 61 yards in the overtime win on Sunday night. Surpassing 100 yards on the ground was encouraging to see, but the real story of the game was Walker's passing game usage. The 25-year-old finished the game with six catches on 10 targets, trailing only Travis Kelce for the most targets on the team. Despite not finding the end zone in this game, Walker was still able to put forth a monster fantasy performance. Fantasy managers should be excited heading into next week's matchup on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been pitiful to start the year, allowing at least 27 points in each game and not earning a single sack. Walker should be in line for another massive game against an even easier matchup in Week 3. The Chiefs running back should be viewed as high-end RB1 moving forward.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Drake Maye Picked Off in Another Shaky Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:19 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed for 17 yards and took three sacks. The Patriots pulled off the victory on Sunday, but that doesn't erase the fact that it has been an ugly two weeks for Maye so far this season. He has gone from being the MVP runner-up and AFC champion last year to a highly underperforming quarterback through two games in 2026. Thus far, he has just 386 passing yards, one passing touchdown, four interceptions, and six sacks. If there's any sort of defense for Maye, it's that he has played against two very talented defenses in the Seahawks and Steelers. He'll get a slightly softer matchup with shootout potential next week against the Jaguars, but his track record so far this year has dropped him to the low-end QB1 or high-end QB2 range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 21, 2026, 1:12 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned back the clock and pulled out a vintage performance in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 32 of his 47 pass attempts (68%) for 382 yards and three touchdowns while adding 17 yards on two rushes. The 30-year-old made it abundantly clear that his injury concerns are behind him as he matched the scoring output of a strong Colts offense. Mahomes will look to build on this success next week on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points in each game to start the season, so Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City offense should have no trouble enforcing their will. The superstar quarterback looks to be at the helm of the best Chiefs offense in years, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. Mahomes should be firmly in the QB1 conversation moving forward following this performance.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker Explodes Beyond the Century Mark in Week 2 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:10 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of his seven targets for 119 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The highlight of his game was a 40-yard touchdown catch that broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. Tucker stepped up as one of Kirk Cousins' favorite targets with Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, ultimately leading the team in catches and receiving yards. This performance was all the more impressive when you consider that Tucker played just 58% of the offensive snaps, down 13 percentage points from Week 1. It's too early to tell if Tucker will remain a productive fantasy starter when Bowers presumably returns to the lineup in Week 3 against the Saints. For now, he's a low-end WR3/flex with a high ceiling but low floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Produces Another Low Catch Rate in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 1:02 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught just one of his five targets for seven yards during Sunday's Week 2 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. For the second week in a row, Johnston handled a respectable target share but couldn't convert his opportunities into production. Through two games, he now has three catches on 11 targets, which translates to an astoundingly low 27.2% catch rate. The TCU product has taken a backseat to Ladd McConkey on offense, as expected, and he has also been less productive than Tre' Harris so far. Purely based on volume alone, we'd expect Johnston to bounce back as a low-end WR3/flex. However, the low catch rate is certainly worrisome. He's not a must-start fantasy receiver for Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle's Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:56 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kittle had a quiet Week 1 performance while handling a limited workload due to injury, and it looked like he was headed for another dud after finishing the first half of Sunday's game without a target. However, he broke out in the second half, catching all four of his passes despite the 49ers having a sizable lead. The big second half allowed Kittle to finish as the 49ers' leading receiver in terms of yardage, and he tied for the team-high in receptions. The veteran tight end is a candidate to finish as a top-five fantasy scorer in any given week, but he has a particularly high ceiling going forward with wide receivers De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Mike Evans (hip), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) all dealing with injuries.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love Crashes Back Down to Earth in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:45 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love had a relatively disappointing performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, rushing for just 29 yards on nine carries. He also caught all three of his targets for 16 receiving yards. The rookie had a very impressive debut in Week 1, so managers were surely frustrated to see him take an enormous step backward in his second pro game. The good news is that the Seahawks have a spectacular run defense, so this low volume and inefficiency isn't expected to become the norm. The bad news is that it might take a little while for him to get back on track, as he moves on to play against the 49ers in Week 3. The Niners also have a strong run defense, limiting both Kyren Williams and De'Von Achane to 3.7 yards per carry in back-to-back weeks. Love is a low-end RB2 in fantasy football for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Delivers Three Touchdowns in Enormous Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:37 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine of his 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith-Njigba was spectacular in the victory, offering top-tier production for backup quarterback Drew Lock in the absence of Sam Darnold (glute). The 24-year-old looks well on his way to ranking as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues this season, and he could defend his title as the Offensive Player of the Year. Through two games, he has 17 catches, 277 yards, and four touchdowns. Not only should managers be excited that Smith-Njigba has been playing so well, but also that he has been able to produce as a WR1 even with Lock as his quarterback. He remains a high-end WR1 every week, including Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Loses Backfield Work in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 12:18 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 43 yards on six carries during Sunday's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also caught one of his two targets for three receiving yards. Stevenson's volume diminished this week with TreVeyon Henderson back in the mix. Henderson had 10 more carries than Stevenson and played 13 more snaps, revealing plenty of information about this backfield dynamic. Despite some expectations that Stevenson and Henderson would have relatively even snap shares, there was clearly a preference for the latter on Sunday afternoon. All signs point to a similar split in Week 3, dropping Stevenson outside the top-36 running back range for fantasy football. He can be benched in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Looks Like True WR1 in Philly in Week 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:09 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was a disappointment in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching three of his six targets for 53 yards. It was his first game as the team's true WR1 in 2026 with A.J. Brown no longer in the picture. But Smith performed much more like a true No. 1 wideout for the Eagles in a near-loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The 27-year-old had team highs across the board in catches (10), targets (13), receiving yards (117), and his first touchdown of the year in the 24-20 victory in Tennessee. It should have fantasy managers much more confident that Smith can reach a higher ceiling in the Eagles' new-look offense this year. In Week 3, Smith and the Eagles will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that might have just lost their starting QB for the foreseeable future. The Bears almost allowed a 40 spot to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Smith will be a must-start in fantasy football leagues next weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com