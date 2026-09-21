Rashod Bateman Back on the Waiver Radar
Sep 21, 2026, 3:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman finally got something going Sunday, catching seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. Zay Flowers (hamstring) being out obviously helped, but Bateman did more than just fall into a few extra looks. He played 54 of Baltimore's 58 offensive snaps and led the team in both targets and receiving yards after being held without a catch in Week 1. Flowers is expected back against Dallas, so fantasy managers should not count on another nine-target game right away. That is what keeps Bateman out of the priority-add group this week. Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is still on injured reserve, though, and Bateman should continue to have a regular role in the offense. He is worth picking up in 12-team leagues if receiver depth is needed, but for now he makes more sense as a bench stash than someone who needs to go directly into the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Tyler Badie Could Matter If Denver Stays Short-Handed
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Tyler Badie could have some short-term PPR appeal if the team's backfield remains shorthanded. Badie had only one carry for one yard in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but he caught two of three targets for 28 yards after J.K. Dobbins left with a hamstring injury. RJ Harvey was already inactive with a hamstring issue, leaving Jonah Coleman to handle most of the early-down work while Badie worked more in passing situations. The problem for fantasy managers is that the injury outlook has already improved. Dobbins was reported to be "good" Monday, while Harvey is also trending in the right direction. If either returns for Week 3, Badie's path to useful volume becomes much thinner. RotoBaller currently recommends him only in 14-team PPR leagues and deeper. Badie is worth monitoring, but for now he is more of a deep-league stash than a player fantasy managers need to prioritize.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kelvin Banks Jr. to Have Ankle Surgery, Out Indefinitely
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:10 PM ETNew Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) suffered a severe high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and is expected to have surgery to fix it, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Banks is out indefinitely for the Saints going forward, and he could eventually be placed on Injured Reserve if the Saints think he will miss at least four games. It is a major blow for New Orleans' offensive line, as Banks is one of the team's top young offensive tackles. The good news is that, barring a setback after surgery, Banks will have a chance to return later this season. Banks has been operating as the team's starting left tackle and blind-side protector for young quarterback Tyler Shough. With the 22-year-old now out for the foreseeable future, Asim Richards is expected to make the start at left tackle, beginning in Week 3 for a matchup at home against the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Mike Washington Jr. Offers Upside Despite Limited Touches
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:07 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. remains a worthwhile stash even though his Week 2 role stayed small. Washington carried three times for seven yards and drew one target in Sunday's win over the Chargers after rushing seven times for 41 yards in the opener. Ashton Jeanty briefly left with an ankle injury but returned and continues to dominate the backfield, leaving Washington with limited standalone value. The rookie is still listed second on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart and has 10 carries for 48 yards through two games. That makes the appeal fairly straightforward. Washington is not someone fantasy managers need to force into lineups, but he would be positioned for a much larger workload if Jeanty were forced to miss time. RotoBaller recommends adding him in 12-team leagues and deeper. For now, Washington fits best as a bench stash with upside rather than an aggressive waiver claim.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tua Tagovailoa "Getting Better"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:04 PM ETWhen asked about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) on Monday, Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he is "getting better," according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We'll work through what that means for this week, but definitely is getting better." The 28-year-old former Miami Dolphins QB was on track to start in the Week 1 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers before injuring his oblique just days before in practice. He has been inactive for the team's first two games of the 2026 season, and with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) potentially making his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa's time in Atlanta could already be up. Stefanski is not tipping his hand on the QB situation on Monday, even on a short week, but it would be very surprising if Tagovailoa gets the nod over Penix, Cooper Rush, or even undrafted rookie Jack Strand on a short week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Cardinals Still Not Worried About Slow Start for Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:58 PM ETWhen asked about wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. only seeing two targets in the passing game despite being on the field around two-thirds of the time in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters that he "wouldn't look into too much... because we didn't throw the ball for crap anyway." "Schematically, it wasn't good." Harrison has been on the field for over 70% of the offensive snaps in the first two games of the 2026 season, but the 24-year-old former fourth overall pick has caught just one pass on four targets for 33 yards. He failed to come down with a catch on Sunday to give fantasy managers who started him a big donut for the week. LaFleur continues to tell reporters not to read too much into Harrison's lack of involvement, but we are going to anyway. At best, Harrison has become quarterback Jacoby Brissett's third-favorite target in the passing game behind tight end Trey McBride and receiver Michael Wilson. Going into a Week 3 divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers, fantasy managers should be keeping Harrison on benches until further notice.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Sam Darnold on Track to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell is hearing that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is on track to return to practice on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after Sunday's Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals that Darnold is ahead of schedule and has a chance to practice this week after suffering a unique injury to his glute in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots. If the 29-year-old returns to practice this week and looks good, he could be in line to be cleared to return under center for the Week 3 game this weekend in Washington against the Commanders. That would make Darnold a strong streaming option for fantasy managers after Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott just dropped four touchdown passes on the Commanders in a Week 2 win. With that said, Seattle will likely err on the side of caution with Darnold after backup Drew Lock has looked very adequate in leading the team to a 2-0 record in the first two weeks of the 2026 season. Lock threw three touchdowns to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Jadarian Price Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday that rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (shoulder) is actually dealing with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the Week 2 win on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Macdonald added that Price's shoulder is "intact and nothing serious, it seems like." X-rays came back negative on Price after Sunday's game, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day as the team prepares for a Week 3 tilt on the road this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Through his first two NFL games, the 22-year-old Notre Dame product has rushed 23 times for 104 yards (4.5 yards per carry) while catching three of four targets for 14 yards. With Price banged up on Sunday, it was Emanuel Wilson, not George Holani, who took over Seattle's backfield against Arizona. Wilson had a team-high 21 rushing attempts for 92 yards and failed to catch his only target. With Price's injury potentially not sidelining him for any games, fantasy managers may want to temper their waiver-wire bids for Wilson this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
J.K. Dobbins is "Good" Following Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:35 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), who left Sunday's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury, is "good," a source told The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. The Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams in Denver on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, and it looks like Dobbins will have a chance to suit up without missing a game. We will have a better idea of Dobbins' status for Week 3 once the Broncos begin to release their official injury reports on Wednesday, but as of now, it appears that he should be considered day-to-day with a chance to suit up on Sunday night in a tough matchup against the Rams' defense. The 27-year-old oft-injured back has 18 carries for 72 yards (4.0 yards per carry) through two games in 2026. He was on pace for a career year in 2025 through 10 games in his first year in Denver before suffering a season-ending foot injury. With Dobbins and RJ Harvey (hamstring) banged up, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will be a popular waiver-wire pickup as a handcuff this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Kyler Murray Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup for the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Murray suffered a scary concussion in the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out, but he was in good spirits after that game and returned to practice last week before ultimately being ruled out for the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. Veteran Carson Wentz did a commendable job in helping the Vikings start the year 2-0, but now that Murray has been cleared, he will return to the starting role, making him worth a waiver-wire pickup in two-QB fantasy leagues. The 29-year-old former first overall pick back in 2019 showed good chemistry with top receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in training camp this summer and has a great opportunity to bounce back in 2026 going forward if he can stay on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Tyjae Spears Could Be a Long-Term Hold on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 2:04 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears ran for 41 yards on only seven carries in Sunday's close loss to the Eagles, adding another 29 yards on two receptions, showing encouraging efficiency to overcome a lack of usage. Expected to work primarily as the team's pass-catching back, Spears has caught only four passes through two games despite playing from behind or in a neutral game script on nearly every Titans possession. The fourth-year back still has some waiver appeal, but remains a difficult start as long as veteran Tony Pollard is healthy. Through two weeks, Pollard has seen the majority of running back snaps and leads Spears 21 carries to 10, while still splitting passing-down work. The Titans face the Giants in Week 3, and after an encouraging Week 1 outing against the Cowboys, a Monday night tilt with the Rams should provide further evidence of whether New York's defense is one to avoid early in the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier a Player to Look for After Initial Waiver Run
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 1:49 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier ran for only 10 yards on five carries in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and he is a player who could be hitting waivers this week, having now averaged just 3.2 yards per carry through two games. While his latest outing offered few signs of encouragement, the fifth-year player remains one of the league's most valuable handcuffs and still holds standalone value in more favorable matchups, as shown by his 19 total opportunities in a Week 1 win over the Chargers. Rookie Jeremiyah Love is still ramping up after a high-ankle sprain cost him time at the end of training camp, but through two weeks, Allgeier has seen 25 more snaps and two more carries than the first-rounder. While he may not be startable in a Week 3 matchup against the 49ers, if Allgeier is dropped in this week's initial waiver run, he is a player to pursue aggressively as an important stash wherever bench space allows.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a Priority Waiver Add as the Raiders Top Wide Receiver
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 1:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught five of seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's upset victory over the Chargers, and he appears to have separated himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Through two weeks, Tucker has been targeted 11 times, joining running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer as the only Raiders players to see double-digit opportunities in the passing game. Starting tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was spotted at practice last week and is nearing a return after undergoing a meniscus trim days before the start of the season. While the All-Pro should immediately slot in as the team's top target-earner as soon as he's active, Tucker will continue to provide big-play upside. His 20.9 yards per reception ranks third among all players with at least 10 targets, and he is a receiver who needs to be rostered after his Week 2 WR5 finish.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele a Priority Waiver Add After Another Encouraging Outing
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 1:25 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele was targeted six more times in Sunday's win over the Ravens, collecting five receptions for 64 yards. With one Week 2 game still to be played, Vele sits as the fantasy WR18 on the season, and as long as rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remains sidelined, the third-year veteran can be trusted to provide a usable floor. In Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, quarterback Tyler Shough has attempted the second-most passes through two weeks and leads the league with 662 yards; along with Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, Vele is one of three New Orleans pass-catchers to top 50 receiving yards in both games this season. Vele was considered a priority add last week, so he may not be available in most leagues, but he should be scooped up wherever he remains unrostered.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray a Player to Check for on Waiver Wires
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 21, 2026, 1:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) has played only 11 total snaps for his new team after being knocked out of the season opener with a concussion, but with NFL Insider Adam Schefter reporting on Sunday that he is on track for a Week 3 return, the veteran signal caller is worth checking for on waiver wires. With a lack of early-season bye weeks allowing for more roster flexibility, it's unlikely Murray was dropped in many leagues where he was drafted, but with the Vikings facing a Buccaneers team that just surrendered a QB12 finish to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Murray makes for a high-upside start and should be targeted wherever he was allowed to hit waivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar Seen Wearing a Sling
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) was wearing a sling on his left arm after he was injured in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. Head coach Jim Harbaugh did not have any further updates on Kolar's status on Monday. Before getting hurt on Sunday, Kolar caught all three of his targets for 21 yards while playing 40 offensive snaps. Fellow tight end David Njoku also injured his knee in the same contest and was ruled out, leaving Oronde Gadsden as the Chargers' primary pass-catching TE. Gadsden caught both of his targets for just 18 yards, but he also found the end zone for the first time this season. With both Kolar and Njoku banged up heading into Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on the road, Gadsden will be a speculative waiver-wire target for fantasy managers who are already looking for depth at the position. Kolar drew some buzz during training camp this summer, but through two games in 2026, he has taken a back seat to both Gadsden and Njoku.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Ben Johnson Calling Caleb Williams "Week-to-Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:57 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on ESPN1000 that "it sounds like it's gonna be a week-to-week deal" for quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring), according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The Bears determined that Williams avoided a significant injury to his right hamstring, and they are not ruling out a return for the Week 3 contest this coming Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year-old might not be cleared to play that soon, but based on his prognosis, it seems likely that he will avoid going on Injured Reserve, which would have caused him to miss at least four games. The former first overall pick out of USC threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but he had just 138 yards with no TDs and a pick in wet weather conditions in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place at QB in case Williams does not get the green light to play against Philly. If he is out, Tyson Bagent would be forced to make the start for the Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Falcons Not Committing to a QB for Week 3 Yet
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:44 PM ETAtlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not have a public update on the quarterback position on Monday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. "I have a decent idea of where we're going, but I haven't spoken to players yet," Stefanski said. The Falcons had planned on using Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) as the starter under center to begin the 2026 campaign until Michael Penix Jr. (knee) had fully recovered from the partially torn ACL that he suffered late last year. Those plans were blown up when Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice just days before the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper Rush has made the first two starts at QB for Atlanta, but he was benched in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday in favor of undrafted rookie Jack Strand after throwing for 86 yards and two interceptions on 17 attempts. He also lost a fumble. Penix practiced in full last week and is on the verge of returning. Our guess is that Stefanski plans to have Penix make his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Brandon Aiyuk Still Not an Option for Banged-Up 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:22 PM ETWhen asked if wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is an option amidst all of the team's injuries at the receiver position, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "No," according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Going into the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers had already lost receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the entire season and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) for around 10 weeks. In Sunday's blowout victory over Miami, veteran Mike Evans left with a hip injury, and Demarcus Robinson suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. Still, Aiyuk, who missed all of last year after having surgery to fix a torn ACL and MCL in his knee, remains on the left-team list and is not an option to play for the organization going forward. The former first-rounder is likely healthy enough to play, but they have moved on from Aiyuk after he failed to attend mandatory rehab sessions and meetings last year. Aiyuk must formally apply for reinstatement with the NFL to force a release from the Niners, which does not appear to be happening anytime soon. Evans is expected to be fine, but with Robinson likely missing around a month, Jacob Cowing, KhaDarel Hodge, and Jordan Watskins will be asked to step up behind Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. moving forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 12:12 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) has a slight hamstring issue, sources told James Palmer of the NFL Network. There is optimism that Dobbins will be back on the field on Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Dobbins carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars before suffering a minor hamstring injury. With RJ Harvey (hamstring) inactive, it thrust rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman into the lead-back role in Denver. After playing just 6% of the offensive snaps in his NFL debut in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, Coleman played 40% of the snaps on Sunday and tied for the team high with 10 carries for a team-leading 39 rushing yards and the first touchdown of his career. The University of Washington product also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards as a receiver. Even though Dobbins' hamstring injury is not believed to be serious, his lengthy injury history and Harvey's hamstring injury should make Coleman one of the more popular waiver-wire targets going into Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer
Caleb Williams Avoids Major Injury, Could Play in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:10 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) avoided a major injury in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, according to Tom Pelissero. Tests on Monday confirmed there was no major damage, and the Bears are not ruling him out for next Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Williams suffered the injury on a non-contact scramble in the fourth quarter and was unable to finish the game. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards with one interception and added 42 rushing yards before leaving. There is still no firm timetable for his return, but having a chance to play in Week 3 is an encouraging development after how the injury initially looked.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero