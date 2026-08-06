Kendre Miller Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Kendre Miller (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice and is considered "day-to-day," according to head coach Kellen Moore. After being a limited participant in the previous few sessions, Miller was downgraded due to a back issue. The former third-round pick has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career, including an ACL tear he suffered in Week 7 of last season. Miller is currently behind running backs Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara and is competing for the RB3 role with second-year back Devin Neal. This back issue, along with recovery from a major knee injury, should keep him off the fantasy radar for the 2026 season unless he is traded to a better situation or injuries occur to the other Saints' backs.
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN
Source: Katherine Terrell - ESPN