Jeremiyah Love Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Unsurprisingly, not many starters, if any at all, will play for either team in their preseason opener. The 21-year-old do-it-all back from Notre Dame was the third overall pick back in April, but reports have suggested that LaFleur plans to ease Love into a crowded backfield to begin his NFL career. Early in training camp, Love and Tyler Allgeier have been sharing most of the first-team reps, with veteran James Conner being eased in as the RB3 after a season-ending foot injury early in 2025. Even though Love isn't going to see a bell-cow role early on in Arizona, he's still the most attractive upside option in the Cardinals' backfield in fantasy, and RotoBaller has him ranked as its No. 13 RB for the upcoming season. Long-term, Love offers the entire package and has the skills to be one of the best fantasy backs for years to come.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban