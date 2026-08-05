Chase Brown Being Used Across the Formation
Chase Brown. The fourth-year back has been moved all across the formation, with The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. pointing out, "Brown lines up in the slot and runs a slant one play, then takes a jet sweep the next. He's part of 20 personnel with two running backs, motions into the backfield, behind a fullback and almost any other spot imaginable." While the inclusion of some lesser-used plays has led to expected inconsistencies from the offense as a whole, Brown's usage has been one of the most encouraging signs to come out of Bengals camp, and he could be in line for a massive workload in 2026.
Source: Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic
Source: Paul Dehner Jr. - The Athletic