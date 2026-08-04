Skyler Bell a Dynast Target Only Entering His Rookie Season
Skyler Bell, tested well at the NFL Combine, which earned him a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft. He ranked in the 91st percentile in the 40-yard dash, 98th percentile in the burst score, 95th percentile in the agility score, and 96th percentile in catch radius. In his final year at UConn, he burst onto the scene, hauling in 101 of his 144 targets for 1,278 yards (12.7 YPR) and 13 touchdowns. He finds himself playing with one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen. Bell finds himself in a crowded wide receiver room and will be competing for targets between 29-year-old DJ Moore, 26-year-old Khalil Shakir, 26-year-old Joshua Palmer, and 23-year-old Keon Coleman. With Coleman finding himself in the doghouse multiple times in 2025 and looking like a bust after being drafted 33rd overall in the 2024 draft, Bell could work his way into the third wide receiver option for Allen. That being said, Bell profiles as more of a Z receiver, moving around and lining up in the slot, which profiles similarly to Shakir's game, and Shakir is one of Allen's go-to targets. Allen has been known to distribute the wealth amongst all his pass catchers in his career, and reports from camp have suggested that the Bills want to get superstar James Cook III more involved in the passing game as well. Bell profiles as a dynasty stash for the time being.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller