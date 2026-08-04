Malik Washington Has a Chance to Become Miami's WR1
Malik Washington has a chance to climb to the top of an unsettled depth chart after making strides with his route pacing and breaks, according to C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. Washington said he learned from playing behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, particularly in how they ran routes, prepared and attacked the game. Both receivers are now gone, leaving Washington with a much larger opportunity alongside new quarterback Malik Willis. The former sixth-round pick caught 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, then added 110 yards and another score on 17 carries. Those numbers do not make him an established lead receiver, and he still has to separate from Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Miami's rookie additions. Still, Washington's familiarity with the offense and growing connection with Willis give him a legitimate path to leading the team in targets. He is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues while Miami sorts out the receiver hierarchy.
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald