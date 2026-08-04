Chargers Not Expected to Add Veteran Wide Receiver
Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre' Harris as the leading options in a young receiver room. McConkey led the team with 789 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns in 2025, while Johnston set career highs with 51 catches and 735 yards and led the Chargers with eight receiving scores. Harris added 30 receptions for 324 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. General manager Joe Hortiz said in May that the door was not closed on another reunion with free agent Keenan Allen, who led Los Angeles with 81 catches last season, but Graziano's report suggests the team is prepared to move forward without another veteran addition. The news keeps the path open for Harris to earn more work behind McConkey and Johnston, though the Chargers could still change course if injuries or camp performance create a need.
Source: NFL Daily News
Source: NFL Daily News