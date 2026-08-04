Tutu Atwell Emerges as Top-Three Receiver in Miami
Tutu Atwell emerged from spring practices as one of the team's top three options alongside Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington, according to ESPN. Atwell signed with Miami in March after five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he caught six of 15 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. The opportunity is real in a wide-open receiver room, as Washington's 317 receiving yards were the most any current Dolphins wideout produced last season. Atwell's standing is far from secure, however. Rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. remain close behind, while Jalen Reagor, Tahj Washington, and Theo Wease Jr. are also competing for work. Chris Bell could eventually challenge for a leading role once he is activated from the non-football injury list. Atwell has a path to early snaps in Malik Willis' offense, but the crowded competition and his limited recent volume make him only a late-round consideration in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN