Chris Bell Still a Long Way From Joining Practice
Chris Bell (knee) remains a long way from joining practice as he continues recovering from a torn ACL, according to C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik did not provide a timetable for the rookie, who remains on the active/non-football injury list. Bell tore the ACL in his left knee during Louisville's November 22 loss to SMU and underwent surgery in December. Miami still selected him 94th overall in April after he caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games last season. Bell has not practiced with the Dolphins, and Slowik's comments suggest his return is not close. There is no confirmation that he will miss the entire season, but fantasy managers should not expect him to contribute early in his rookie year.
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II