Xavier Legette Suffers a Stinger, Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game
Xavier Legette (neck) suffered a stinger in training camp practice and isn't dealing with a concussion, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Legette will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, but he's expected to return to the practice field next week. It doesn't sound like the Panthers are worried about Legette's availability for the 2026 regular-season opener in early September, which is good news, considering rookie wideout Chris Brazzell II (knee) is already out for the season. As long as Legette doesn't pick up any more injuries, he figures to be the favorite for WR3 duties to begin the 2026 season in Carolina behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. The 25-year-old from South Carolina hasn't lived up to expectations after the Panthers took him 32nd overall in 2024, as Legette has recorded 84 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 31 games (25 starts) in his two seasons. He had a 35-363-3 line in 15 games in 2025, which was a step back from his rookie numbers. Fantasy managers in typical 12-team leagues should be avoiding Legette in drafts.
Source: The Associated Press - Steve Reed
Source: The Associated Press - Steve Reed