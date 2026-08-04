Jahmyr Gibbs' Negotiations Won't be Affected by Recent RB Deal
Bijan Robinson's record-setting deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday is "certainly not gonna hurt" the team's own negotiations with star RB Jahmyr Gibbs, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN. Robinson and Atlanta agreed to a three-year extension that includes $51 million guaranteed. Gibbs, who is also managing a tight back, continues to hold in during training camp until he gets a new deal. He missed a fifth straight practice on Monday, but as long as the three-time Pro Bowler and the Lions reach a deal sooner rather than later, fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned about taking the elite dual-threat back as the No. 1 overall pick in drafts this fall. Gibbs told a reporter on Monday that "only time will tell" when he returns to the field this summer. When asked whether he needs a new deal before returning to the field, Gibbs said, "It's not about that," but he refused to elaborate. Eventually, Gibbs should become the NFL's highest-paid RB after holding the record for most touchdowns scored (49) in a player's first three seasons in the league.
Source: ESPN.com - Eric Woodyard
Source: ESPN.com - Eric Woodyard