Makai Lemon Not Practicing with Hamstring Injury
Makai Lemon is not practicing on Tuesday, listed with a hamstring issue by The Athletic's Zach Berman. Joining Lemon on the DNP list is DeVonta Smith, who deals with a hamstring concern of his own, but while the veteran has years of chemistry banked with quarterback Jalen Hurts, as evidenced by their two red zone touchdown connections on Monday, Lemon is still looking to establish a role in Sean Mannion's offense. The 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon did not participate in team drills on Monday, and his status will need to be monitored, as he factors as a critical piece in replacing the production of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. With the WR2 spot up for grabs across from Smith, Lemon is RotoBaller's WR45, but any lingering concerns could cause his ADP to drop.
Source: Zach Berman
Source: Zach Berman