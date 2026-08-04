DeVonta Smith Sidelined with Hamstring Injury
DeVonta Smith will not practice on Tuesday, as he deals with a hamstring issue. After a quiet start to training camp, quarterback Jalen Hurts turned in his best practice of the summer on Monday, throwing his first three touchdowns of competitive sessions, with two of them going to Smith during red zone work. Now with Smith sidelined, along with first-round pick Makai Lemon, who is dealing with a hamstring ailment of his own, Hurts will look to build further chemistry with a new-look receiver room in year one with Sean Mannion calling plays. With an offseason of offensive change, Smith represented one of the few pieces of stability, so his status will need to be monitored in the coming days, but expected to be a major piece of the Eagles' passing attack, Smith is RotoBaller's WR12.
Source: Zach Berman
Source: Zach Berman