Kenyon Sadiq Gets Scheduled Rest Day
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) was given a scheduled rest day as the team continues to manage his workload following offseason surgery, according to Antwan V. Staley. Sadiq had practiced for three straight days before the Jets held him out, and the move was described as part of his maintenance program rather than a setback. The first-round rookie underwent the procedure after participating in rookie minicamp, then missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp while recovering. He returned for the start of training camp and has been able to practice, which makes the planned day off less concerning. New York selected Sadiq 16th overall after he caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns at Oregon last season. He remains an intriguing piece in a tight end group that also includes Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert. His next practice status is still worth checking, but there is no current indication of a new injury.
Source: Antwan V. Staley
Source: Antwan V. Staley