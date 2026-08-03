De'Zhaun Stribling Remains Sidelined With Hamstring Tightness
De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) remains day-to-day with hamstring tightness and did not practice Monday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The rookie also sat out Saturday's session, but the injury has been described as tightness rather than a strain. Stribling had opened camp well before the absence, catching several passes during team drills and earning praise from Brock Purdy for his route details and reliability. San Francisco selected him 33rd overall in April after he finished his lone season at Ole Miss with 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. The 49ers have not announced when Stribling will return, so his status will remain worth checking when the team practices again. A short absence should not dramatically alter his outlook, but every missed rep matters for a rookie trying to establish his place in the receiving rotation. He remains more of a dynasty prospect than a dependable redraft option at this stage.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner