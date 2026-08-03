Tua Tagovailoa Returns to 11-on-11 Work
Tua Tagovailoa (back) returned to 11-on-11 drills during Monday's practice, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa had been sidelined since the start of training camp with back tightness, but he rejoined full-team periods during Atlanta's first padded session. His workload remained limited to a handful of reps, including a well-placed completion to Drake London over linebacker Christian Harris. Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after completing 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 14 starts for Miami last season. He is expected to compete with Michael Penix Jr., who continues to work back from ACL surgery. Monday's return is a good step for Tagovailoa, though the Falcons will likely continue managing his workload after the brief absence. He remains a possible Superflex option if he wins the starting job, but Atlanta's quarterback competition is still unsettled.
Source: Marc Raimondi
Source: Marc Raimondi