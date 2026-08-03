Makai Lemon Held Out of Team Drills
Makai Lemon did not participate in team drills during Monday's practice, according to Delaware Online. The first-round rookie remained in uniform and went through individual work, but the reason for his limitation was not disclosed. Lemon missed the final two weeks of Philadelphia's spring practices with a hamstring injury, though he said on August 1 that he was fully healed. There is no confirmation that Monday's absence from team periods was related to the same issue. The Eagles selected Lemon 20th overall after he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season at USC. Missing team work is notable for a rookie learning a new offense, but Lemon was not completely sidelined. His participation in Philadelphia's next practice should provide a better indication of whether this was simply a precaution or the beginning of another absence.
Source: Delaware Online
Source: Delaware Online