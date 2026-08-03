Kaelon Black Misses Practice With Adductor Injury
Kaelon Black (adductor) did not practice Monday because of an adductor injury, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The team has not announced when the injury occurred or provided a timetable for his return. Black had been receiving added work behind Christian McCaffrey with Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James sidelined, including six touches during one early team-heavy practice. San Francisco selected the rookie 90th overall after he rushed for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season at Indiana. His absence adds to a thin backfield that recently brought in veteran Khalil Herbert for depth. Black had made a good early impression, but the injury interrupts an important stretch for a third-round pick trying to earn a place in the regular-season rotation. He remains a deeper dynasty name to monitor, though his fantasy outlook will stay uncertain until the 49ers provide a recovery timeline and he returns to practice.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner