Patriots Still Looking to Move Kayshon Boutte
Kayshon Boutte was one of the team's most impactful players in 2025 and has been a standout to begin training camp, but that has not quieted speculation of a potential roster move, with beat reporter Alex Barth noting that his request for a trade remains open, and the team is still looking for a potential suitor. Boutte opened camp red-hot, credited by the team beat as the best offensive player through the first three practices of summer, but as expected, that baton has since been passed to Drake Maye and A.J. Brown, with Romeo Doubs and Kyle Williams also showing up more regularly in recent practices. After a number of lean years, receiver has become arguably the Patriots' deepest position group, with seven players currently on the roster who saw at least 128 snaps in 2025, and three-receiver sets have consisted mostly of Brown, Doubs, and DeMario Douglas out of the slot. While Boutte continues to show up and make plays whenever his number is called, an injury anywhere around the league could change his situation in an instant, and he remains an intriguing dart-throw selection at the end of 2026 drafts.
Source: Alex Barth
Source: Alex Barth