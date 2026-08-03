Kyle Monangai's Injury "Status Quo"
Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) has missed multiple training camp practices with an undisclosed ailment, but head coach Ben Johnson does not seem overly concerned, referring to the soft-tissue injury as "status quo." Monangai has been tabbed as a popular breakout candidate after flashing whenever seeing an expanded role as a rookie, averaging 153 rushing yards in the two games in which he saw more than 20 carries. His recent absence has created an opportunity for veteran Salvon Ahmed to work behind starter D'Andre Swift, who led the team with 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. Still, with Monangai sounding as if he may soon return to practice, he'll look to force more of a committee in 2026. Monangai is RotoBaller's RB35, and on standalone value alone, he should be able to meet ADP expectations, while his insurance upside is what makes him an attractive pick in the later rounds of drafts.
Source: Sean Hammond
Source: Sean Hammond