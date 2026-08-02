Bryce Young Turning Heads at Panthers' Camp
Bryce Young has gotten off to a strong start at training camp and has taken full command of the Panthers' offense. Young had his best practice of the summer during the Panthers' second padded practice last week, and there is a completely different feel at their camp this season. The former first overall pick led the Panthers to their first postseason appearance since 2017, totaling 3,011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 16 games last season. Young is entering a contract year and his third season under head coach Dave Canales as the Panthers look to take another step in 2026. While Young is currently outside the range to be drafted in single-quarterback leagues, he remains an option in Superflex or deeper leagues.
Source: Dean Jones - Cat Crave
Source: Dean Jones - Cat Crave