Bucks Could Absorb Zeke Nnaji's Contract
Zeke Nnaji could be included as a salary piece in a potential sign-and-trade that would send restricted free-agent forward Peyton Watson to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Milwaukee has not offered a first-round pick, so taking on the $14.93 million left on Nnaji's contract over the next two seasons could be its clearest way to help Denver cut salary near the second apron. Nnaji is not a fantasy factor, but Watson's landing spot carries more weight. The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shot 41.1 percent from deep last season. A post-Giannis reset in Milwaukee could give him more minutes and usage than he had in Denver.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto