Jamir Watkins Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Jamir Watkins (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced. Watkins, 25, suffered the injury during Washington's Summer League opener against the Jazz on July 9 and could miss the entire 2026-27 season. The 43rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Florida State averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals across 50 games as a rookie after Washington acquired him from Utah on draft night. He only had deep-dynasty appeal before the injury, and the possible season-long absence removes him from redraft consideration while slowing his development. His absence should leave more reserve wing minutes available for Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley.
Source: Josh Robbins
Source: Josh Robbins