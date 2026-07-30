49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Ricky Pearsall (knee) to miss the entire 2026 season, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. "This doesn't look good... I think it's reasonable, rational, logical, for the 49ers to NOT expect Ricky Pearsall to make any contribution in 2026," Maiocco said. The 25-year-old former first-rounder from the University of Florida played in only nine regular-season games in 2025 in his second year in the league due to a PCL injury in his knee. The 49ers were hoping that the PCL issue would heal itself in the offseason, but that doesn't appear to be the case after Pearsall experienced swelling in the same knee after running all the routes in the first few days of training camp. It now appears that Pearsall is headed for season-ending surgery, which will obviously make him undraftable in all single-year fantasy leagues in 2026. The oft-injured pass-catcher's dynasty/keeper-league stock also takes a big hit. With Pearsall likely done for the year, it gives rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling a real opportunity to lock down the WR3 role in San Fran behind veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco