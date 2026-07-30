Roman Wilson has Been Steelers' "Most-Targeted" Pass-Catcher
Roman Wilson is getting a lot of looks from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in training camp practice on Thursday, and he's "easily been the most targeted player" through two days. The Rodgers-Wilson connection has already looked a lot better on Thursday after the two had two miscommunications on Wednesday. The 25-year-old saw the majority of the reps as the WR3 on Wednesday in three-receiver sets alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., and he's looking to get more involved in 2026 after catching just 12 of 21 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played in 2025 in his second year in the NFL. Wilson's main competition for the WR3 role this summer is rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard, but so far, it looks like Wilson's job to lose. The former third-rounder is a name to watch in Steelers camp, but the WR3 role in Pittsburgh with Rodgers leading the show in his final NFL season probably won't amount to much volume to make him all that intriguing in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh