Jahmyr Gibbs Still Not Practicing
Jahmyr Gibbs has still yet to take part in any individual or team drills. A first-round pick in 2023, Gibbs had his fifth-year option exercised, giving the Lions contract control through the 2027 season with the potential to use the franchise tag after that, but there were reportedly talks this offseason about a long-term extension. With a potential hold-in looming, the situation bears monitoring, as expectations could not be higher for Gibbs in his first season without David Montgomery sharing the backfield. The fourth-year back is RotoBaller's RB1 and the top overall player for 2026.
Source: Jeremy Reisman
Source: Jeremy Reisman