Cade Klubnik Returns from Back Injury
Cade Klubnik (back) was back on the practice field for the first day of training camp practice on Wednesday. Klubnik missed time during OTAs due to a lingering back tightness issue. He has now been cleared and resumed practicing on Wednesday. The fourth-round rookie is expected to compete with Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Geno Smith. There is some developmental upside here with the Jets not being committed to 35-year-old Smith in the long-term. Klubnik is an interesting dynasty stash option for fantasy managers willing to play the waiting game.
Source: Rich Cimini
Source: Rich Cimini