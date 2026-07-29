Rashid Shaheed Preparing for Bigger Role
Rashid Shaheed is expected to have a larger role in the offense this upcoming season. He joined the team mid-season last year, finishing with 15 receptions during his nine games with the organization. After a full offseason and training camp with the Seahawks, Shaheed is expected to have an expanded role in 2026. He now has plenty of time to get more familiar with quarterback Sam Darnold and new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. The Seahawks don't have many reliable targets outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that Shaheed steps up and becomes more of a WR2 for this offense next season.
Source: seahawks.com
Source: seahawks.com