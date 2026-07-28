Jalen Duren Faces Pistons Contract Standoff
Jalen Duren and the team could remain at an impasse into September, with the deadline "really Media Day," per Shams Charania of ESPN, via Evan Sidery. Duren, 22, is seeking max-level money after earning All-NBA Third Team honors, while Detroit has held firm below that number. He is coming off a breakout season, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a lob-catching anchor next to Cade Cunningham. The stalemate is fantasy noise more than a red flag if he stays in Detroit, whether on a long-term deal or his $9.62 million qualifying offer. In that case, Duren remains a high-end source of points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage, with strong dynasty value.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery