Shea Langeliers to Have Knee Surgery on Tuesday
Shea Langeliers (knee) was seen by Dr. Banffy in Los Angeles on Monday, and he recommended surgery for Langeliers' torn meniscus in his right knee. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday morning, which is likely to be season-ending. The news of Langeliers' torn meniscus surfaced on Sunday. The A's haven't announced anything officially that the 28-year-old backstop is out for the year, but that's the likely outcome, especially with the A's currently sitting nine games back of the final American League wild-card spot entering a new week. It's a tough blow for the A's and Langeliers' fantasy manager, as he has once again been one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball in 2026. In 93 games and 416 plate appearances before injuring his knee, Langeliers hit .263/.332/.497 with an .829 OPS, 23 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases. With Langeliers likely out for the rest of the year, the lefty-hitting Jonah Heim will now step in and take over as the A's primary catcher down the stretch.
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke