Daniel Jones Feels Good, Ready to Go for Training Camp
Daniel Jones made an appearance in the booth of the NFL Flag Championships held over the weekend in Indiana, and when asked how his body feels, he told Kyle Brandt, "I feel good, really good. I'm excited to get going." Colts veterans report for training camp on Monday with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday, and as Jones continues to recover from the torn Achilles that ended his first year with the team, he could soon find himself participating in 11-on-11 action. Jones saw his involvement ramped up throughout OTAs and minicamp, eventually taking part in 7-on-7 drills, and it sounds as if he won't be limited for long, if at all, to begin training camp. Jones is RotoBaller's QB24 and represents tremendous potential value after playing as the QB7 through the first 13 weeks of 2025 despite adding a career-low 13.3 rushing yards per game.
Source: NFL on ESPN
Source: NFL on ESPN