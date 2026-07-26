Marvin Harrison Jr. Battling Discomfort in Training Camp
Marvin Harrison Jr. (undisclosed) was in "some obvious discomfort" after making a catch during the team's training camp practice on Sunday, per Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated. In a video posted by Druin on X, Harrison Jr. appears to be stretching out his lower back and/or midsection. The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison Jr. has battled both injuries and underperformance to this point in his career. Appendicitis and heel/foot injuries forced the 23-year-old to miss five games in 2025, and he finished the year with 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns on 73 targets. Star Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has established himself as the clear number one option in the team's passing game, and Harrison Jr. may be behind breakout wide receiver Michael Wilson in Arizona's target pecking order. However, Harrison Jr. remains a highly-talented player with clear upside as he enters his first year with new Cardinals head coach and play-caller Mike LaFleur. Entering 2026, redraft managers should view Harrison Jr. as a boom/bust WR3 option.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Donnie Druin
Source: Sports Illustrated - Donnie Druin