Deshaun Watson Is a Short-Term Dynasty Hold
Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is back in the conversation, which is more than dynasty managers could say a year ago. He missed all of 2025 after re-rupturing his Achilles and undergoing another surgery, then returned this spring to share first-team work with Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have not named a starter and will carry the battle into camp. Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are still in the room, too. Watson's last game action came in 2024, when he threw for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in seven starts. He added 148 yards and a score on the ground, but 33 sacks told the other side of the story. RotoBaller ranks him QB30 in dynasty. That keeps Watson relevant in deeper Superflex leagues, though almost all of the appeal is tied to this season. He is 30, has not completed a full schedule since 2020, and is entering the final year of his contract. Contenders can hold through the competition. Rebuilders should be willing to move him if the starting job creates a market.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller