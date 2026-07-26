Nathaniel Hackett Not Naming a Starting Running Back in Arizona
James Conner. He told the gathered media, "It's a great room... I'm really excited about it. I'm excited for [Conner] to get out there and show what he's got, I mean all the guys." After touching on the early nature of the offensive installation, he was asked specifically about third overall pick Jeremiyah Love, to which he responded, "He's definitely a rookie... And he'll keep growing every single day. I'm very excited for him. All those guys, not just him." The Cardinals added free agent Tyler Allgeier at the start of the new league year, while 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson will attempt to carve out his own role in a crowded room after two disappointing, injury-marred seasons. Still, expectations around Love are understandably high, and he enters his rookie season as RotoBaller's RB13.
Source: The Coachspeak Index
Source: The Coachspeak Index