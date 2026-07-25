Kyler Gordon, T.J. Edwards Not Ready for Start of Training Camp

Jul 25, 2026, 5:36 PM ET
The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon (undisclosed) on the Physically Unable to Perform list and linebacker T.J. Edwards (leg) on the Non-Football Injury list on Saturday, per Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. It was announced in late May that the 26-year-old Gordon was battling a soft-tissue injury, but the exact nature of his injury is unknown. It's bad news after the former second-rounder in 2022 from the University of Washington played in only three games in 2025 due to multiple soft-tissue injuries. Without knowing the severity of his latest injury, Gordon's availability for the start of the 2026 regular season could be in question. The 29-year-old Edwards is recovering from a broken fibula that he suffered in the team's wild-card playoff win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he was a full participant during mandatory minicamp in early June, making it likely that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season in the fall. The former undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin only played in 10 regular-season games last year, but he had four straight seasons of 100-plus combined tackles before that from 2021 to 2024 with the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.--Keith HernandezSource: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs