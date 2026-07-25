Chris Olave Contract Talks Not Expected to Affect Camp Participation
Chris Olave and the team remain in talks on a contract extension, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The current expectation is that the negotiations will not affect Olave's participation when training camp opens. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal after catching 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games last season, all career highs. Olave also earned second-team All-Pro honors and reached 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in four years. His contract status is separate from the blood clot discovered in his lung before the 2025 finale, an issue that kept him out of team drills during part of the offseason program. The Saints are still working toward a new deal, but there is no indication that the talks themselves will keep Olave off the field at the start of camp.
Source: Nick Underhill
Source: Nick Underhill