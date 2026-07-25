Cade Klubnik Could Earn Backup Job as a Rookie
Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe for the remaining spot behind 13th-year veteran Geno Smith. Smith is coming off a forgettable 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and should his struggles follow him to the Jets, the opportunity could arise for New York's backup to see meaningful action by the end of the season. Klubnik is RotoBaller's dynasty QB46, but any playing time as a rookie would almost certainly improve his stock, making him an intriguing target in the later rounds of dynasty startups.
Source: Rich Cimini
Source: Rich Cimini