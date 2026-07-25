Teammates Excited to Play with Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love, and the team's starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is excited to see what he can do to open up the Cardinals' offense. In an interview with Omar Ruiz following the first practice of training camp, Johnson spoke highly of the running back room as a whole but paid particular attention to the electric rookie, telling Ruiz, "Being able to hand the ball to any of those guys, you know what they can do... Especially with Love. I'm excited to see him in his first year. You know everyone's excited to see what he does in the preseason, including myself." Arizona ran the ball at the league's lowest rate in 2025, but with a revamped running back room that also includes free agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier, first-year head coach Mike LaFleur should bring a more balanced approach into 2026, and Love is RotoBaller's RB13.
Source: Omar Ruiz
Source: Omar Ruiz