Joey Logano Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Jul 26, 2026, 1:07 PM ET
Team Penske's Joey Logano will start 19th for this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400. This is Logano's worst starting position at a Cup race at Indianapolis since 2011. In 14 previous races at the site, Logano has 10 top-20 finishes with an average finish of 14.0. After 21 races completed so far this year, Logano has 13 top-20 finishes with an average finish of 18.9. In practice for this week's race, Logano ranked 18th in five consecutive lap averages, 15th in 10 consecutive lap averages, and third in 15 consecutive lap averages. Although Logano has enough potential upside and has decent practice speeds indicating he can compete for a top-15 finish, there are other options with dominator potential or higher upside around his price range than the Penske driver this week.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com