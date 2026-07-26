Wyatt Langford's X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Wyatt Langford (ankle, foot) said X-rays came back negative after he suffered a left-ankle/foot injury in Saturday's game against the division-rival Seattle Mariners, and he expects to be fine for Sunday's game, according to Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Fantasy managers should consider the 24-year-old right-handed slugger to be day-to-day for now. Given Langford's already lengthy injury history early in his MLB career, we would not be surprised if the Rangers hold him out of Sunday's contest against Seattle. If Langford is held out on Sunday, his next chance to return to action would be for Monday's series finale against the Mariners. Langford, a former first-rounder, has already missed 52 of a possible 104 games in 2026 due to various injuries, so the Rangers probably won't push him to play on Sunday. In his third year in the big leagues, Langford is hitting a strong .290 (61-for-210) with 12 home runs, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 52 games across 224 plate appearances. His power/speed upside makes him roster-worthy in all fantasy formats.
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson