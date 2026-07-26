Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Finalizes Move to the 76ers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have agreed to a buyout, and he plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers, per Shams Charania of ESPN. The two-time champion reunites with LeBron James, his 2020 title teammate in Los Angeles, on a roster that also features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. Caldwell-Pope, 33, averaged 8.4 points and shot just 31.6 percent from three across 51 games before season-ending finger surgery in February. He gives Philadelphia veteran 3-and-D depth, but a crowded wing rotation caps his minutes and leaves him a deep-league flier at most in redraft.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania