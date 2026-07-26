Eli Raridon Taking Advantage of Thin Depth Chart
Eli Raridon has been pointed to as a player who stood out during the team's first practice of training camp on Saturday, with ESPN's Mike Reiss noting how an injury-thinned depth chart has allowed him to take reps behind 11th-year veteran Hunter Henry. Free agent acquisition Julian Hill was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his ACL during OTAs, while 2025 undrafted free agent CJ Dippre opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list and was spotted with a brace on his left wrist. Taking advantage of the increased opportunity, Raridon made a deep highlight catch on a pass thrown by backup Tommy DeVito and earned the praise of Henry, who told reporters after practice, "The ceiling is high for him." Raridon is RotoBaller's rookie TE5, and has been pegged as a player to target in the middle rounds of dynasty rookie drafts, with a clear path to fantasy success both long-term and as an immediate contributor.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss