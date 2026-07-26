Rachaad White Remains Useful for Win-Now Dynasty Teams
Rachaad White still has a place on win-now dynasty rosters, even if this backfield never gives him a traditional lead role. White finished 2025 with 572 yards and four touchdowns on 132 carries, then added 40 catches for 218 yards. The receiving work has always been the draw. He has 205 receptions through four NFL seasons, and Dan Quinn specifically pointed to what White added in the passing game during the offseason program. Washington has not named a starter, though Quinn expects several backs to handle important parts of the job. Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the team with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season, while Jerome Ford, Jeremy McNichols, and rookie Kaytron Allen leave plenty to sort out in camp. White may not get enough carries to become a weekly starter, but he does not need that kind of workload to help in PPR leagues. RotoBaller ranks him RB37 in dynasty. At 27 and on a one-year contract, he offers little reason for rebuilding teams to wait. Contenders can use the catches now and live with the uncertainty.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller